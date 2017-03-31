Kendrick Lamar has put out two songs in under week, and this one - according to Schoolboy Q - will feature on his upcoming fourth studio album.

‘HUMBLE.’ is a departure from the free jazz of To Pimp A Butterfly, a simple bass piano riff being backed by 808 drums.

Lyrically, it sees Kendrick telling people to be humbled by his words, while the video plays on the meaning of the word ‘humble’ in religion, it being full of faith-based iconography.

The rapper is seen in a papal-style robe, feasting at a Last Supper-esque table, parodying a Grey Poupon commercial, hitting golf balls off the roof of a car, surrounded by a sea of black faces and rapping with his head on fire.

The direction from Dave Meyers and the Little Homies is very impressive:

‘HUMBLE.’ follows ‘The Heart Part 4’, a track that isn’t expected to feature on the new album and was more of a statement of intent.

K-Dot’s new album doesn’t have an announced title but is expected to be released on 7 April.