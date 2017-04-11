Korn recruit Metallica bassist's 12-year-old son for South America tour

Korn have brought in Tye Trujillo to replace Reginald 'Fieldy' Arvizu for the band's South American live dates and made your childhood look decidedly less awesome.

The 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo is a member of The Helmets and will play with Korn for dates in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Brazil from next week.

A statement released by the band explained that Fieldy was "unable to make the shows... due to unforeseen circumstances" so the band would be "joined by a special guest".

"Filling in for bass duties will be Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo and member of NorCal group The Helmets."

While he's obviously well-connected, Tye can definitely play - see him perform with The Helmet's below:

The band added: "We are bummed Fieldy can't join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May."