By almost all accounts, Lady Gaga’s halftime super bowl performance was astounding, the singer’s stage antics wowing all those watching.

However, before the match started, infamous alt-right spokesperson and InfoWars founder Alex Jones took to Facebook to warn followers not to watch Gaga’s show because she’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’.

After claiming Gaga “does rituals” and pointing out she once wore a meat suit, Jones said the Super Bowl “organisers are deciding to defile America and break our will by having us bow down to this.”

“They say she’s going to stand on top of the stadium, ruling over everyone with drones everywhere, surveilling everyone in a big swarm,” he continues. “To just condition them to say ‘I am the Godess of Satan’ ruling over them with the rise of the robots in a ritual of lesser magic.”

Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl LI







He continues to rant about the ‘New World Order’, how Trump has ruined Gaga’s Satanic plan to dominate the world, and slapping himself on the back for being a ‘free thinker’.

Comments on the Facebook post are equally libellous, one social media user writing: “She and Madonna are evil witches. We need to stand up to these people.”

Another added: “This is not misleading… Gaga is illuminati it is a fact. I hate the idiots that try to discount Jones that is them dealing with their own cognitive dissonance.”

To be fair, there were a lot of triangles during Gaga’s performance. Illuminati confirmed? Probably. Meanwhile, in an even more suspicious occurrence, The Simpsons seemingly predicted Gaga’s Super Bowl performance. Will the ‘New World Order’ ever stop messing with us?