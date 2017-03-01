Latitude Festival's lineup for 2017 has been revealed, with The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes set to headline.

The festival will mark the first major UK headline appearance for The 1975 and also see Fleet Foxes make a long-awaited return.

Mumford & Sons will curate their own line-up for the Saturday as part of their 'Gentlemen of the Road' takeover.

The band said: "This collaboration with Latitude is one of the most exciting things we're doing this year. Ever since we started working on Gentlemen of the Road stopovers we've really enjoyed curating lineups and sharing not only sharing our own music but also sharing music of artists who we love and are listening to regularly."

Fleet Foxes said: "After being hold up in the studio for a year, there's nothing we're more excited about than performing new songs and revisiting our catalogue at Latitude."

Also on the bill are Placebo, John Cale, Glass Animals, Loyle Carner, Jorja Smith, Lucy Rose and Benjamin Zephaniah.

Scenes from the first Afropunk London festival







22 show all Scenes from the first Afropunk London festival









































1/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

2/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

3/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

4/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

5/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

6/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

7/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

8/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

9/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

10/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

11/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

12/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

13/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

14/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

15/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

16/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

17/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

18/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

19/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

20/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

21/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

22/22 Emmanuel Oghale for The Independent

Latitude organiser Melvin Benn said: "The 1975 have more than proven themselves over the past year and I'm thrilled to give them a well-deserved headline slot.

"Mumford & Sons have chosen Latitude as their only stop in the UK for their Gentlemen of the Road Takeover, and Fleet Foxes will headline their only UK appearance at a festival this year. Latitude 2017 is already simply unmissable."