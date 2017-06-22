Liam Gallagher says he would much rather hug a fan than take a selfie with them.
The former Oasis star is set to appear at Glastonbury Festival this week, where he will perform his new solo material and (hopefully) plenty of hits from the Oasis back catalogue.
Speaking to Irish radio station RTE 2FM, he said: "I prefer to sign something than to have my picture took. Having a picture took is just f***ing hard work.
"I prefer to shake someone's hand and give them a f***ing hug. The photographs are a pain in the arse, but that is just the way it is."
Top glastonbury headline performances
Top glastonbury headline performances
-
1/12 Paul McCartney, 2017
Rex
-
2/12 Beyonce, 2017
Rex
-
3/12 Coldplay, 2016
Rex
-
4/12 Arcade Fire, 2014
Rex
-
5/12 Metallica, 2014
Rex
-
6/12 Blur, 2009
Rex
-
7/12 Jay Z, 2008
Rex
-
8/12 Arctic Monkeys, 2007
Rex
-
9/12 Muse, 2004
Rex
-
10/12 Radiohead, 2003
Rex
-
11/12 David Bowie, 2000
Rex
-
12/12 The Prodigy 1997
The Prodigy 1997
YouTube
The younger Gallagher brother recently recalled a rather grim anecdote about Oasis' first Glastonbury performance, where fans apparently tried to snort his psoriasis at the festival.
"I remember coming off stage and I got my clothes robbed," he told Noisey. "I also remember meeting someone, some very strange kid, who come up to me and thought I had cocaine in my hair."
In actual fact Gallagher has psoriasis, a skin condition which can cause itchy rashes. "I had obviously been scratching it during the day and that, and there were little white bits and s***," he said.
"They [fans] were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and up their f***ing noses. I went like, 'OK...'"
Gallagher is performing on the Other Stage on Saturday at 5.45pm.
Follow all the latest festival updates here.Reuse content