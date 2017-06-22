Liam Gallagher says he would much rather hug a fan than take a selfie with them.

The former Oasis star is set to appear at Glastonbury Festival this week, where he will perform his new solo material and (hopefully) plenty of hits from the Oasis back catalogue.

Speaking to Irish radio station RTE 2FM, he said: "I prefer to sign something than to have my picture took. Having a picture took is just f***ing hard work.

"I prefer to shake someone's hand and give them a f***ing hug. The photographs are a pain in the arse, but that is just the way it is."

Top glastonbury headline performances







12 show all Top glastonbury headline performances





















1/12 Paul McCartney, 2017 Rex

2/12 Beyonce, 2017 Rex

3/12 Coldplay, 2016 Rex

4/12 Arcade Fire, 2014 Rex

5/12 Metallica, 2014 Rex

6/12 Blur, 2009 Rex

7/12 Jay Z, 2008 Rex

8/12 Arctic Monkeys, 2007 Rex

9/12 Muse, 2004 Rex

10/12 Radiohead, 2003 Rex

11/12 David Bowie, 2000 Rex

12/12 The Prodigy 1997 The Prodigy 1997 YouTube

The younger Gallagher brother recently recalled a rather grim anecdote about Oasis' first Glastonbury performance, where fans apparently tried to snort his psoriasis at the festival.

"I remember coming off stage and I got my clothes robbed," he told Noisey. "I also remember meeting someone, some very strange kid, who come up to me and thought I had cocaine in my hair."

In actual fact Gallagher has psoriasis, a skin condition which can cause itchy rashes. "I had obviously been scratching it during the day and that, and there were little white bits and s***," he said.

"They [fans] were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and up their f***ing noses. I went like, 'OK...'"

Gallagher is performing on the Other Stage on Saturday at 5.45pm.

Follow all the latest festival updates here.