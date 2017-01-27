Lily Allen releases Donald Trump protest song and video: ‘I’m so tired of America’

Lily Allen has covered Rufus Wainwright’s ‘Going To A Town’, with the song’s arrangement coming from Mark Ronson and its music video making use of footage from the Women’s March and seeing Allen perform surrounded by anti-Trump signs.

The song, which Wainwright released back in 2007, opens with the lyrics:

“I’m going to a town that has already been burned down / I’m going to a place that has already been disgraced / I’m going to see some folks who have already been let down / I’m so tired of America”

@realDonaldTrump Scotland voted IN you moron — lily allen (@lilyallen) June 24, 2016

Allen previously incorporated the original track into an anti-Trump playlist she compiled for his inauguration.

The singer has been an incredible vocal Trump detractor.

When Trump tweeted back in June regarding Brexit, “Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!” she replied, “Scotland voted IN you moron.”