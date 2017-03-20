Live at Leeds: Rag 'n' Bone Man, Tom Grennan and Clean Cut Kid to play Independent stage

The full schedule for Live at Leeds Festival has been revealed, with a string of brilliant new names joining the lineup.

Frightened Rabbit, AJ Tracey and VANT have all been confirmed, along with Rationale, Seafret, Dead Pretties, Strong Asian Mothers and Johnny Lloyd.

They join the likes of Slaves, White Lies, Honeyblood, Wild Beasts, Jagwar Ma, Black Honey and Nothing But Thieves.

Scottish cult heroes Frightened Rabbit said: "We can't wait to come back to Live At Leeds. It's been a favourite city of ours since we started touring and have great memories of places like The Brudenell and The Faversham so we're really looking forward to it. See you there and probably in the dry dock afterwards for a dance!"

The schedule for The Independent's stage at Leeds Uni Union Refectory has also been revealed.

Headlining is arguably the biggest breakout UK star of 2017: Rag 'N' Bone Man, who just picked up two Brit awards and scooped a No.1 album with his debut Human, which was the fastest-selling male debut in a decade.

Also performing are Independent favourites Tom Grennan, Clean Cut Kid, Fickle Friends and The Hunna (see below for performance times).

Live At Leeds takes place on Saturday 29 April - tickets are on sale now.