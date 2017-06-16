Lorde's new album Melodrama is about a house party, it was originally about aliens

Lorde's sophomore album Melodrama, released today, is loosely a concept album taking place at a single house party, with the singer recently discussing with the New York Times the range of emotions that tend to come with them: "There’s that moment where a great song comes on and you’re ecstatic, and then there’s that moment later on where you’re alone in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, you don’t think you look good, and you start feeling horrible."

It was nearly very different however, with Lorde telling NME that the original idea positioned it 'from the perspective of aliens stepping out of a hermetically-sealed environment for the first time, linking the concept to her own disorientating experiences with fame.'

Though she ultimately ditched the "aliens step out of their bubble" idea, her fascination with a Ray Bradbury sci-fi short story, There Will Come Soft Rains, stayed.

“It’s about this self-operating house and how it continues to run every day after some sort of nuclear event,” Lorde told NME.

“I was very aware of the fact that we were just holing up in my house, drinking and making a concerted effort to block out the rest of the world, as if there’d been some sort of nuclear fallout. When there’ve been two years that have been so turbulent and traumatic, and the climate is so tangible when you walk outside… There was definitely an element of, ‘If we just make our own little universe inside and no one looks at their phones, then none of it’s really happening.'"

Read our review of Melodrama here.