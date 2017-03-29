Lorde has spoken about the "worst gig moment" of her life ahead of the release of her hugely-anticipated second album Melodrama.

The 'Green Light' singer was being interviewed on Radio X when she looked back on a stage moment that she was less proud of than others.

"I mean, because I started all of this when I was like 14, 15, so I didn't have a lot of gig history before that," she said.

"I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band. We were the 12-year-old version of extreme.

"There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap. I distinctly remember thinking: 'I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.'"

She also revealed that some footage of the gig itself had found its way onto YouTube.

"If you like a laugh it's quite funny," she said.

The New Zealand artist is preparing to release her second album Melodrama, due for release on 16 June.

She says that her next new track is her "favourite thing that she's ever written."