Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour following last night’s explosion outside Manchester Arena, according to reports.

The pop singer was performing at the venue when a bomb went off after the concert. The death toll currently stands at 22 with 59 people injured.

TMZ reports that Grande will not perform in London this Thursday, putting scheduled performances in Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland on hold. The Independent has contacted Grande's camp for comment.

The singer wrote on Twitter following the attack: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 May 2017

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun wrote in a public statement: ”We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Fellow musicians — including Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Liam Gallagher — have paid tribute to those in Manchester affected by the attack.

Celebrities pay tribute to victims of Manchester terror attack

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber, chief constable Ian Hopkins saying they do not know if the bomber "acted alone or was part of a wider network”.

The attacker, who died at the scene, was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated. Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bomb-like bang" at around 10.30pm on Monday, as fans were leaving the arena shortly Ariana's show Grande finished, and described glass and metal nuts on the floor.