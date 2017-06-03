Less than two weeks after the terrible attack on Manchester that left 22 dead, Ariana Grande has returned to the city to visit those affected by the bombing.

Evie Mills — who suffered a fractured skull and wounds to her legs, chest, hip and wrist in the bombing — was left "buzzing" after the singer’s surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

According to Evie’ mother, Grande was "lovely, adorable and humble" as she brought sunflowers and teddy bears as gifts, hugged victims and posed for selfies.

She described the visit as "unbelievable" and provided 30 minutes of "pure happiness" for her daughter and the other youngsters who were caught up in the May 22 attack.

Grande reportedly told the patients: "I’m so proud of you. You are so strong. You are doing really well".

Evie told the Press Association of the visit: "It was so good. She just kept hugging us.” Her mother Karen added: "I think Evie is just buzzing from the visit last night and to go home and see her friends as well."

Karen also spoke about the long and difficult recovery progress ahead, saying: ”We've had such down days in the hospital, and I think these girls have got a lot to go through still once the wounds have healed.

"So just seeing them smile and having 20 minutes, half an hour of pure happiness is unbelievable."

Evie is hoping to attend Sunday's One Love Manchester Concert — which features a star-studded line-up including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Take That — but Karen says the family, along with many others on the ward, have been unable to secure tickets.

Manchester explosion in pictures







37 show all Manchester explosion in pictures







































































1/37 People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Twitter/@ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS

2/37 Helpers attend to people inside the Manchester Arena after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people PA wire

3/37 Armed officers guard outside a hotel near the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

4/37 Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England Reuters

5/37 Getty Images

6/37 Getty Images

7/37 Getty Images

8/37 AFP/Getty Images

9/37 Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena, after reports of an explosion Getty Images

10/37 There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed Getty Images

11/37 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, at a concert in Manchester Arena AFP/Getty Images

12/37 Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena Getty Images

13/37 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England AFP/Getty Images

14/37 Police deploy at scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

15/37 An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

16/37 Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images

17/37 A woman sits in the street in a blanket near the Manchester Arena as police guard the area following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

18/37 Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

19/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester. At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and others 50 were injured, authorities said. It is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise EPA

20/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester EPA

21/37 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

22/37 Armed police after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande left 19 dead PA wire

23/37 Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

24/37 An amoured police vehicle patrols near Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

25/37 A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester AFP/Getty Images

26/37 Police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, in front of the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Getty Images

27/37 Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England AP

28/37 Armed police patrol near Victoria station in Manchester, northwest England. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester Getty Images

29/37 Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion in Manchester Getty Images

30/37 A forensic officer collects evidence on a walkway between Victoria station and Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

31/37 A woman and a young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

32/37 EPA

33/37 Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council Leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Dave Higgens/PA Wire

34/37 The media gather behind a police cordon in Manchester Getty Images

35/37 Flowers left close to the Manchester Arena, the morning after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Danny Lawson/PA Wire

36/37 Ariana Grande concert attendees Karen Moore and her daughter Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena Getty

37/37 Signs saying 'We love Manchester' are displayed in a window in Manchester, England Getty Images

"Evie can go, as long as we can get access to a wheelchair and crutches. The problem is we can't get through to Ticketmaster," Karen said. "It's meant to be for the victims - and the girls have got it in their head that they want to go."

She added: "The hospital have been brilliant. They've really tried but they need to concentrate on nursing and caring."

The event — which sold out within 20 minutes —will take place at Manchester’s 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground. All proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council and British Red Cross.

The upcoming concert will also be broadcast on BBC One, starting at 6.55 pm and concluding at 10 pm.