BBC One and BBC Music have announced their broadcast plans for One Love Manchester, the benefit concert being held at Old Trafford on Sunday 4 June to celebrate the city and raise money for victims of and families affected by the recent Manchester terror attack.

The event is set to be huge, with the performers list featuring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Surprise acts and guests are also expected, possibly including an Oasis reunion.

The whole concert will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.3pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

"The One Love Manchester concert on Sunday will be a very special occasion that resonates throughout Manchester, around the UK and across the globe," said Bon Shannon, BBC director of radio and music. "BBC Music will unite radio services with BBC One to offer the best possible coverage of this unique national event.”

Around 50,000 attendees are expected, with all net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

