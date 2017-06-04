Touching video footage has shown Manchester residents standing in a "guard of honour" along a road as survivors of the arena attack walk to the concert at Old Trafford.

Cheers and clapping broke out as those injured in the attack, along with their family and friends, travelled to the One Love concert where a number of prolific artists are set to perform.

The One Love Manchester tribute concert is taking place from 6.30pm on 4 June.

Around 50,000 people are attending the event at Old Trafford, which is taking place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Confirmed to perform are: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

The whole concert is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

Organisers hope to raise around $2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Artists are performing for free while concert promoter LiveNation has underwritten the cost of the event.

Two weeks ago 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer area at Manchester Arena, shortly after Ariana Grande's concert had ended, as fans were leaving the venue.

22 people were killed and 116 injured in the blast, including children, making it the deadliest attack on UK soil since the London 7/7 bombings in 2005.

Grande and her team have promised to honour the victims of the attack, with her manager Scooter Braun releasing a statement saying they plan to honour them “with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear”.