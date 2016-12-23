Mariah Carey listens to her own Christmas music, because of course she does

How many times have you heard Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”? 10 times? 100? 1000 times?! After all, it nearly always ends up in the top 10 singles EVERY YEAR.

Now, imagine you are Mariah Carey. Imagine how many times you would have heard that song on repeat. Imagine how many times you would walk into a party and someone would think “Haha, Mariah’s here. Let’s play “All I Want For Christmas” in the middle of summer because I’m so original”. Imagine how many times people would have walked up to you, Mariah Carey, and joked about what they want for Christmas. Countless times, I imagine.

Yet, despite probably hearing the festive track a few million times, the real Mariah Carey still plays Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” at home, to herself and her child.

Need proof? Well, the real Mariah Carey posted a video of herself, at home, making her favourite sauce, dancing and singing along to “All I Want For Christmas”.

Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁🎅🏼 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Perhaps she’s the reason the song has over 168 million listens (and counting) on Spotify, over 254 million on Youtube, and has been legally downloaded 3,200,000 times.

The 50 Best Christmas songs: Bells continue to ring for the Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York'







10 show all The 50 Best Christmas songs: Bells continue to ring for the Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York'

















1/10 1 1. The Pogues' "The Fairytale Of New York" Getty Images

2/10 2 2. Slade, "Merry Xmas Everybody", 1973 Getty Images

3/10 3 3. David Bowie and bing Crosby, "Little Drummer Boy", 1977 Screengrab

4/10 4 4. Wizzard, "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day", 1973 Getty Images

5/10 5 5. The Beach Boys, "Little Saint Nick", 1963 Getty Images

6/10 6 6. Bob Dylan, "Must Be Santa", 2009

7/10 7 7. Madonna, "Santa Baby", 1987

8/10 8 8. Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," 1994

9/10 9 9. Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, "Do They Know It's Christmas?", 1984 Getty Images

10/10 10 10. The Darkness, "Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End," 2003

Of course, the real Mariah Carey probably owns the CD, which features the song "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)” and "Joy to the World” as B-sides. Estimated total sales for the single top 14 million. Because people and Mariah Carey love Mariah Carey.