Moose Blood announce they have parted ways with drummer Glenn Harvey following sexual harassment allegations

Pop punk band Moose Blood have released a statement announcing they have parted ways with their drummer Glenn Harvey following accusations of "inappropriate behaviour".

The band had come under considerable criticism from fans who said they were failing to respond to allegations that Harvey had been sexually harassing female fans.

Posting on their official Facebook page, the band said it had "taken a few days" to respond to rumours circulating on social media about the band.

"Glenn Harvey is not currently a member of Moose Blood," the band confirmed.

"In no way do we support any disrespectful or inappropriate behaviour towards anyone, male or female. This is not a decision we've taken lightly.

"We will continue with our North American tour, with the exception of St. Louis tonight, with our good friend on drums. Moose Blood and our label Hopeless Records will be making a charitable donation to RAINN to show our support and awareness."

Reports suggest that Harvey was sending unsolicited and explicit images and video footage to at least one young female fan, who posted several screenshots and statements about the alleged behaviour on Twitter.

"Sexual harrassment is not okay, defending someone who has sexually someone is not okay it doesn't amtter if it's a famous person or John down the street it is wrong," she wrote.

Harvey himself has yet to comment on the allegations.