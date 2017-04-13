Morrissey cancels US show due to 'health concerns’

Morrissey cancelled his show in San Antonio, Texas last night (April 12) due to health concerns.

According to NME, the former Smiths frontman was performing in Tucson, Arizona on Monday but left the stage during the song 'Everyday Is Like Sunday'. The Arizona Daily Star reports how the singer told the crowd earlier in the night: “I left part of my mouth in Guadalajara."

The San Antonio venue posted a message ahead of the show, which reads: “THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. FOLLOWING HEALTH CONCERNS STEMMING FROM MORRISSEY'S APPEARANCE IN TUCSON, IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS THAT TONIGHT'S SOLD OUT ENGAGEMENT IN SAN ANTONIO AT THE TOBIN CENTER IS CANCELLED TO ALLOW HIM TO FULLY RECUPERATE.”

Morrissey previously cancelled a show in Texas at the end of last year - along with thee other dates - after keyboard player Gustavo Manzur sustained an illness during a Colorado show.

Morrissey's most controversial quotes







22 show all Morrissey's most controversial quotes









































1/22 On dance music: "It's the refuge for the mentally deficient. It's made by dull people for dull people." Getty Images

2/22 On Beyonce: "The rhino is now more or less extinct, and it's not because of global warming or shrinking habitats. It's because of Beyoncé's handbags" Buda Mendes/Getty Images

3/22 On royal family: "The arrogance of the British royals is staggering, absolutely staggering" Getty

4/22 On Prince Charles: "I wish that Prince Charles had been shot. I think it would have made the world a more interesting place."

5/22 On creativity: On being creative: “I'd rather produce art than become art.” Getty Images

6/22 On Bob Geldof: "Bob Geldof is a nauseating character. Band Aid was the most self-righteous platform ever in the history of popular music." Getty

7/22 On hairstyle: “Long hair is an unpardonable offense which should be punishable by death.” ©Credit Kevin Cummins

8/22 On growing old: “Age shouldn’t affect you. You’re either marvellous or you’re boring, regardless of your age.” Getty Images

9/22 On being alcoholic: “Life would be so colourful if only I had a drink problem.” GETTY IMAGES

10/22 On being sexy: “I think I must be, absolutely, a total sex object. In every sense of the word.” EPA

11/22 On music industry: “I lost myself to music at a very early age, and I remained there.” All images ©Paul Spencer. All rights reserved. Reproduction of images in any format subject to copyright law and strictly prohibited.

12/22 On grooming: "I do maintain that if your hair is wrong, your entire life is wrong.” Rex Features

13/22 On Elton John: “He is pushing his face in all the time and telling us about his private life. Nobody's interested. He should just go away." AFP/Getty Images

14/22 On charisma: “I'm not very good at being dull." Getty Images

15/22 On musicians: “Artists aren't really people. I'm actually 40 per cent papier mache.” Getty Images

16/22 On love: On romance: “I do think it's possible to go through life and never fall in love, or find someone who loves you.” Getty

17/22 On animal cruelty "You can't help but feel that the Chinese people are a subspecies." Getty Images

18/22 On failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher: "The sorrow of the IRA Brighton bombing is that Thatcher escaped unscathed." Getty Images

19/22 On music addiction: “Music is like a drug, but there are no rehabilitation centres.” Associated Press

20/22 On vanity: On vanity: “Well, I am an extremely beautiful person.” Rex Features

21/22 On death: "I have an unswayable obsession with death. If there was a magical pill that one could take that would retire you from the world, I would take it." Reuters

22/22 On his legacy: “When they bury me in a church and chuck earth on my grave, I’d like the words ‘Well, at least he tried’ engraved on my tombstone.” All images ©Paul Spencer. All rights reserved. Reproduction of images in any format subject to copyright law and strictly prohibited.

It was Manzur who backed up Morrissey when he walked off stage during the Tucson show, explaining to the crowd: “His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it. He’s been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We’re sorry. He’s sorry. You know he tried.”

Morrissey announced in an interview last year that cancer treatment was slowing him down.