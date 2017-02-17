Popular US boyband N Sync are set to reunite later this year.

The collective, whose famous tracks include “Bye Bye Bye” and “It's Gonna Be Me," was led by Justin Timberlake who decided to depart the band at the height of their success in the early 00s. His fellow band member Lance Bass announced a 'temporary hiatus' in 2002 and the group haven't recorded together since.

With their fate left hanging, Bass later revealed the band has “definitely broken up' in 2007. Now he's confirmed that the band are reuniting when they get their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

Bass told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re doing something. I don’t know if I can announce it yet.

“We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that album,“ he confirmed. ”And then we’re going to be getting our star on the Walk of Fame this year at some point. We’ll all be there. We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

Fans are naturally beside themselves at the prospect of seeing the quintet reunited.

*NSYNC reuniting is the best thing so far of 2k17 — Sammy (@SammyLafoe) February 17, 2017

Get you a boss who plays @NSYNC for you in celebration of their reunion #NSync #reunion — Marybeth (@marybeth_f37) February 17, 2017

*Teenage girl from early 2000s voice*



'N Sync is reuniting! — Dyther (@dytherlopez) February 17, 2017

Is it a deal breaker if your husband doesn't know the difference between *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys? — Lauren Ann Dorsey (@lauren_dorsey) February 17, 2017

Timberlake, who has gone on to enjoy stratospheric success as a solo artist and actor in such films as The Social Network and Inside Llewyn Davis, was joined by N Sync on stage during his performance at the MTV VMAs in 2013.

N Sync are the eighth highest-selling boyband of all time.