When Barack Obama was elected president, Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin performed at his inauguration. When he campaigned for re-election, everyone’s favourite indie band The National played and ended up holding clipboards and registering voters for him in a key swing state.

President-elect Donald Trump, however, has a distinct lack of supporters in the world of music (Azealia Banks is about the only person I can think of), and it seems he’s struggling to land an act for his 20 January inauguration.

Earlier in the week, a member of his Transition Team went on record to say Sir Elton John would play it, in a pro-LGBTQ move, only for John to vehemently deny this. “I’m not a Republican in a million years,” he previously said when Trump used ‘Tiny Dancer’ for his campaign, “why not ask Ted fucking Nugent?”

Vince Neil has also dropped out of the gig, though this is down to his quite charming confusion over inaugurations, and the Rolling Stones have ruled themselves out - a band Trump is presumably a fan of having used one of their songs to play him out during his victory speech.

So what major band or musician will play the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, and take on all that comes with it? Anyone?