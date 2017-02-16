‘NOW That’s What I Call Mum’ exists

It was a simpler time, back when you definitely owned a copy of Now That's What I Call Music!. A time when music was less disposable, when you had better enjoy those songs you taped off the radio because you went over your sister’s copy of Paranoid Android and she’s pissed (not least because it was wiped in favour of ‘Flat Eric’).
Now That's What I Call Music! is the compilation series that emphatically says: ‘Here are some songs you might like to listen to occasionally’ and godspeed it for persisting in an era when everyone’s accessing their curated music through Spotify playlists and algorithm-based recommendation features.
Currently on Now! 95 (don’t worry, the cover artwork still involves N64 era graphics) the series has been going for 34 years now and, wise to the aforementioned revolution in musical consumption, publisher EMI has started targeting the aux-less listener who still feels around the footwell of their hatchback for something, anything to stick in the CD deck to block out the numbing silence of the A1: the mum.
NOW That’s What I Call Mum (no exclamation mark - passive aggressive?) is laden with mum-friendly bangers, ranging from driving-to-the-gym pump-up tracks (Destiny’s Child - ‘Survivor’, Clean Bandit - ‘Rather Be’, Jessie J - ‘Price Tag’) to X Factor judges’ house’s round staples (Westlife - ‘You Raise Me Up’, Whitney Houston - ‘Greatest Love of All’). Don’t think your mum doesn’t like to “become lit” though, as she paraphrases, with NTWICM also featuring unequivocally fine, nostalgia-mining songs ‘7 Days’ by Craig David, ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne and ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ by Britney Spears.
“There’s no better way to show your appreciation this Mother’s Day,” a blurb for the compilation reads, and if you do want to turn Mother’s Day into some awkward, ‘Emma Thompson’s Love Actually moment’ saga, it’ll be released on 13 March 2017. Tracklist below.
CD1
01. Robbie Williams - Angels
02. Bruno Mars - Just The Way You Are
03. Lukas Graham - 7 Years
04. Spice Girls - Mama
05. Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own
06. Sam Smith - I'm Not The Only One
07. John Legend - All Of Me
08. George Michael - Faith
09. Coldplay - Paradise
10. P!nk feat. Nate Ruess - Just Give Me A Reason
11. James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
12. Christina Aguilera - Beautiful
13. Westlife – You Raise Me Up
14. Take That - Rule The World
15. Jess Glynne - Take Me Home
16. Vaults - One Day I’ll Fly Away (from the John Lewis TV ad)
17. Whitney Houston - Greatest Love Of All
18. Leona Lewis - Run
19. Céline Dion - Because You Loved Me
20. Ellie Goulding - How Long Will I Love You
CD 2
01. Olly Murs - Dance With Me Tonight
02. Pharrell Williams - Happy (from ‘Despicable Me 2’)
03. Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
04. Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne - Rather Be
05. One Direction - Story Of My Life
06. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
07. JP Cooper - September Song
08. Maroon 5 - Sugar
09. Little Mix - Love Me Like You
10. Paloma Faith - Only Love Can Hurt Like This
11. Alicia Keys - No One
12. Craig David - 7 Days
13. TLC - Waterfalls
14. Destiny's Child - Survivor
15. Emeli Sandé - Next To Me
16. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
17. Ella Henderson - Ghost
18. Jessie J - Price Tag
19. RITA ORA - I Will Never Let You Down
20. Avril Lavigne - Complicated
21. Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again
- More about:
- mum life