As of writing, Kendall Jenner’s new Pepsi advert trends on Twitter, many people outraged by a corporate company suggesting police brutality can be solved by a sugar-filled drink.

Within the advert, we see numerous protestors holding insightful “Join the conversation” banners, marching for an unknown cause - however, it’s obviously reminiscent of recent anti-Donald Trump and Black Live Matter protests.

Of course, lots of people are drinking Pepsi throughout, but the major product endorsement comes toward the advert’s climax when Jenner hands a photogenic policeman a can of the soft drink.

The crowd then proceeds to go wild as he guzzles down the beverage.

Yet there’s something oddly familiar about the entire thing. No, we’re not talking about It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Wolf Cola spoof, but Chemical Brothers’ 1999 music video for Surrender single ‘Out of Control’, as pointed out by FACT.

Within the WIZ-directed four-minute video, Rosario Dawson - now best know for playing Claire Temple in Marvel’s various Netflix series - and actor Michael Brown play members of the Mexica revolutionary group the Zapatista Army of National Liberation.

They face off against Mexican police while drinking lots of the fictional Pepsi-type beverage, Viva Cola. As you may have guessed, the entire thing turns out to be a crude advertisement, with Dawson and Brown’s characters celebrating with the police officers because they now have Cola!

Whether Pepsi took inspiration from the video - itself a criticism of corporate companies - is unknown. The similarities, though, are entirely striking.