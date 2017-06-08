Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital after a fall forcing the singer to postpone two of his London shows.

The 66-year-old - who is “recovering well” - reportedly tripped over a step in his hotel bedroom following a performance at the Royal Albert Hall leaving him with a gash in his forehead.

Ambulances transported Collins to a London hospital where it's believed he underwent surgery.

An official statement was released via the 'In the Air Tonight' singer's Facebook page informing fans tonight and tomorrow's shows will be postponed.

It reads: “Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well.

Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in ten years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.“

For those with tickets, Collins' Royal Albert Hall shows will be rearranged for 26-27 November this year with his tour set to continue on Sunday in Cologne before he returns to London for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on 30 June.