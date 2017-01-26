Kasabian have been revealed as the second headliners for this year's Reading and Leeds festivals.

The British rock band were rumoured to be making an appearance and festival organisers have now confirmed the news.

Kasabian are set to release their sixth studio album in spring, following their 2014 record 48:13.

The band said: "It's been five years, and as a band we have come a long way since then. We're looking forward to playing tunes from the new record and bringing the mosh pit to Reading & Leeds Festival."

Also joining the lineup are Wiley, Two Door Cinema Club, who released their album Gameshow last year, electro artist Flume, Fatboy Slim, Circa Waves, Ray Boy, the Amity Affliction and Jimmy Eat World.

Previously announced are headliners Muse, and Major Lazer, Bastille, At The Drive In, Glass Animals, Against The Current and While She Sleeps.

It will be Muse's third time headlining the festival, with their last appearance taking place in 2011 where they played their entire second album Origins of Symmetry.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2017 are on sale now.