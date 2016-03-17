It’s St Patrick’s Day, so why are you sitting at your computer? Surely, you should be down the local having a Guinness by now?

Hosting a party, perhaps? Or stuck at your computer, counting down the hours until you can get your hands a that well deserved pint? It doesn’t matter, you need to get in the spirit, and there’s only one way to do that; with some classic Irish tunes.

We’ve brought together some classics for you to listen to, all with the aim of getting your Irish bones jiggling. And not a Galway Girl in sight.

So get on your feet and have a dance on us.

Of course, the entire playlist could be made up of Dropkick Murphys, or The Pogues, or Flogging Molly, or The Dubliners.

We’ve also got a few of Ireland’s best alternative bands in there, including The Cranberries, Ash and Two Door Cinema Club. And House of Pain, because they actually made a St. Patrick’s Day song. Enjoy!