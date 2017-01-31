Stormzy fans have reason to get excited after mysterious billboards were spotted in locations around London, that seem to be hinting at the upcoming release of new music.

Featuring quotes such as: "Ain't dropped nothing for a minute. I'm fine" and "Who's gonna stop me?! You?! Him?!", and Stormzy's signature hashtage #MERKY, all of the billboards appear to show a suggested release date of 24 February.

Another billboard near Stormzy's old school in south London reads: "All my young black kings rise up man, this is our year."

A STORM IS COMING 🤷🏾‍♂️☔️🌩 pic.twitter.com/vUPc9QPVYK — TasteMaker (@AbdiTV) January 30, 2017

Is Stormzy releasing new music on February 24? https://t.co/FbxXYZHOkz pic.twitter.com/9zutQIhBCh — Official Charts (@officialcharts) January 30, 2017

The hashtag #GSAP appears to hint at the album name.

Stormzy seemed to confirm he had something to do with this new London activity by returning to Snapchat and sharing clips of the billboards at night.

The grime star cancelled all of his gigs in September last year, and deleted his social media accounts in November.

He hasn't released any new music since he dropped the theme to Noel Clarke's film Brotherhood in August 2016.

His debut album is being produced by duo Sons of Sonix, who have worked with Wretch 32.