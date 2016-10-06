The Rolling Stones are releasing their first album in just over a decade this December. Titled Blue and Lonesome, the record consists purely of blues covers and was recorded over just three days earlier this year.

Songs included on the record include Little Walter's “Just Your Fool”, “Everybody Knows About My Good Thing” by Little Johnny Taylor and “I Can't Quit You”, written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Otis Rush.

Notably, Eric Clapton features on the record having swung by the studio - British Grove Studios in Chiswick, West London - having been recording his own album next door.

Don Was, who co-produced the new recordings, said: ”This album is manifest testament to the purity of their love for making music, and the blues is, for the Stones, the fountainhead of everything they do.”

In April, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood teased new music was on the way, Richards telling BBC 6 Music: "We're actually in the studio in the moment cutting new stuff.”

Wood added: “[The songs] sound so authentic it's frightening. We didn't spend any time rehearsing them or anything. We just picked a song that suited Mick's harmonica or a guitar riff... and they worked out pretty good. It was like, 'this is what the Stones do, we play blues.’”

The band’s last album was 2005's A Bigger Bang while they released original recordings “One More Shot and “Doom” with the compilation album Grrrr!.

Blue and Lonesome goes on sale 2 December via Polydor Records.