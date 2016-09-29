Just last week, The Weeknd unveiled the title and artwork of his next album Starboy, an 18-track LP, the titular track from which features Daft Punk.

Thanks to the iTunes listing for the album, fans were made aware of a track titled "False Alarm," The Weeknd yesterday announcing the song would hit the internet later today.

While there is no official link to the song, various hosting websites have links to the song, including one below which you can listen to.

*Note: the below link may be taken down. We will strive to update with the official one as soon as possible*

Starboy is The Weeknd’s third studio album, following Beauty Behind the Madness and Kissland. The singer has also released three mixtape - House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence - culminating in the compilation album Trilogy.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd featured on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo track “FML”, Beyoncé’s “6 Inch” from Lemonade, and “Low Life” from Future’s Evol.