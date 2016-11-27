Since establishing his trademark sound, and probably tiring of it, with his Trilogy of mixtapes and follow-up album Kiss Land, The Weeknd has seemingly been on a mission to write the perfect pop song.
He might have achieved it with ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ (which was so big it wound up getting lip-synced by Tom Cruise), were it not for the fact that his new single, ‘I Feel It Coming’, is even better.
Playing out his new album Starboy, it was co-written with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and sounds pretty damn Michael Jackson, The Weeknd’s vocal hooks coming over an infectious disco beat. Like all the best pop songs, it has a sadness to it. The joy in the melodies would probably be too much, were it not for a melancholy keyboard line that throws the song off kilter.
it’s not a hugely ambitious and different song; it’s just an absolute banger ('like the 70s never ended' - Guardian). Even the annoying Daft Punk robot vocals can’t tarnish it.
Other highlights of the album include ‘Party Monster’, ‘Secrets’ and ‘Sidewalks’, which sees The Weeknd collaborate with Kendrick Lamar, who he described as a “genius” when recounting working in the studio with him.
You can read our first impressions of the new album here.
