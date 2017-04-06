The 10 biggest-selling vinyl records of 2017 (so far)

Ed Sheeran has topped the list of the biggest-selling vinyl records of 2017 so far, to the surprise of approximately no one.

The singer-songwriter continues to dominate every chart with his latest album ÷ [Divide], and has sold over 21,000 copies of the record on vinyl alone since its release in March.

Also accompanying Sheeran in the top 10 are the late Amy Winehouse with her second album Back to Black and David Bowie with his retrospective Legacy.

Newcomer Rag 'n' Bone Man with his record-breaking debut Human.

See below for the top 10 compiled by the Official Charts Company in full:

Divide - Ed Sheeran Back to Black - Amy Winehouse Legacy - David Bowie Human - Rag 'n' Bone Man Abbey Road - The Beatles Rumours - Fleetwood Mac I See You - The xx Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix 1 - Original Soundtrack The Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd Pulp Fiction - Original Soundtrack

In December last year it emerged that vinyl sales had out-performed digital downloads for the first time, showing a significant shift in how people consume music.

Industry experts have also spoken about what they predict for vinyl and streaming in 2017 - read here.