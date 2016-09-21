Watch this metal as hell toddler mosh at Deathfest

The annual Deathfest took place in Maryland earlier this year, where the circle pit was dominated by a toddler in a cut-off shirt.

The metalhead in the making ran around bumping into adults during Atrophy’s set, before later coming back for more during Impaled Nazarene’s performance.

Metal Injection shot the videos of the kid (who apparently was wearing ear plugs, don’t worry) and it has since seen over 300,000 views on Facebook.

Atrophy were delighted with their new fan, writing: “Please spread this post to all of your friends. Who's child is this? We would like to give this young thrasher his very own atrophy tee shirt and some autographed pictures! If anybody could get us in contact with his parents.”

In addition to toddlers, it was recently revealed that death metal attacts sharks.