Wyclef Jean has posted a video of himself being arrested by Los Angeles police for "absolutely nothing" and criticised the police department for detaining him.

The rapper, singer and actor claimed he was mistaken for a man who had robbed a nearby gas station, and shared the video that showed him being put in handcuffs while flanked by at least two police officers.

"They just took off my Haitian bandana," Jean is heard saying in the clip. "That's what's going on with Wyclef in LA right now. The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing."

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Posting a caption with the video on Twitter the 47-year-old wrote: "LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im [sic] in handcuffs?"

The robbery took place at a West Hollywood gas station at around 1am, where a suspect robbed a person at gunpoint and stole their wallet, authorities said.

The victim gave a description of the vehicle and the robber to police, who later spotted Jean's vehicle which they said matched the description of the one used by the robber.

Sgt. Walker of the Sheriff's Department said that Jean had a similar appearance to the suspect and was also wearing a red bandana.

He said that officers ultimately determined the artist was not a suspect and he was "immediately released" after being briefly detained.

Fellow artist T-Baby had been in the studio with Jean prior to the incident.

He told the New York Daily News: "Next I hear there's police with guns and he [Jean]'s in handcuffs for 'mistaken identity' because he's black and wearing a 'bandana' aka a Haitian flag," he said. "This story is sad and redundant. When did guns and handcuffs become a perquisite of questioning?"

Jean has since posted further details from his account of the incident, writing on Twitter: "I was asked by the police to put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly handcuffed before being asked to identity myself.

"Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong [sic] person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person.

"I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As someone who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behaviour of the LAPD."