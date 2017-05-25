Car Share series 3 petition nearly hits 10k signatures

More than 9,500 people have signed a petition calling for a third series of BBC sitcom Car Share.

The Change.org petition states that series two, which aired last month, was an “amazing tonic for people during some dark times,” and that it’s been touted as the “best comedy ever”.

“It makes me feel proud to be from the north,” one fan wrote under the petition. Another argued that the end of series two was left on a cliffhanger that needs resolving. The petition needs another 400 signatures before its creator, Ryan Williams, sends it to creator Peter Kay.

Kay fans were left reeling when the comedian announced there won’t be a third series.

The buzz from the entire series two dropping on BBC iPlayer had barely died down when the comedian rang in BBC Radio Manchester to make his unpopular announcement. He ruled out a series three, and a Christmas special.

The next day, following outrage from his fans, Kay rang the radio station again to apologise. He said, “That’s the truth, I didn’t mean to upset anybody. I’m sorry I’ve upset people".

He said the reaction had been so big that some people accused him of a publicity stunt, but he reiterated that the second series of Car Share really was the end. He alluded to running out of ideas, and said there was much to be said for “quitting while you’re ahead”.

He said: “There’s only so much you can do with a car, the last thing you want to do is ruin it."