Suspended over a landscape picked out in orange and emerald green, a distant town sparkling white against the brilliant blue of the mountains, you would hardly know that this is the middle of a bombing raid. Nearby aircraft are of no more consequence than birds in the sky, and a plume of smoke blends in with the rich brown of the fields below.

Like many artists posted to more far-flung locations during the First World War, Sydney Carline (1888-1929), a top fighter pilot and from 1918 an official war artist attached to the RAF, was delighted by his unfamiliar surroundings. Part of the expeditionary force sent to assist the Italian Army after its defeat at Caporetto in October 1917, Carline was capable of drifting into a landscape-inspired reverie while on a bombing mission. As official war artist he flew his Sopwith Camel with a drawing board across his knees, although his instincts as a fighter pilot meant that he always kept his machine guns loaded.

Marking its reopening after a five-month refurbishment, a new exhibition at the Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art explores British experiences in Italy through the eyes of three artists. Rediscovered by art historian Dr Jonathan Black in the archives of the Imperial War Museum, paintings and drawings by the “fighting painter” Sydney Carline join works by official photographers Ernest Brooks (1878-1941) and William Joseph Brunell (1878-1960).

These three very different men offer a vivid impression of the British presence in the Veneto, where soldiers lived among poverty-stricken civilians, many of whom had had to flee their homes, and managed a sometimes delicate relationship with the Italian Army.

Of course it wasn’t just artists who were susceptible to the thrill of unfamiliar surroundings and a culture very different from their own. For the average Tommy, sent to Italy after months of deadlock on the Western Front, the prospect of a spell in the sunshine must have felt akin to a holiday. In his book With the Mad 17th in Italy, one Major Hody describes the excitement that met rumours of a move south: “From Flanders to Italy. What a contrast indeed! From a country of seething slush and mud, with dark skies and continual dampness, rain and depression, to a land of warmth, sunshine and blue skies.”

Culture news in pictures







30 show all Culture news in pictures

























































1/30 30 September 2016 An employee hangs works of art with "Grand Teatro" by Marino Marini (R) and bronze sculpture "Sfera N.3" by Arnaldo Pomodoro seen ahead of a Contemporary Art auction on 7 October, at Sotheby's in London REUTERS

2/30 29 September 2016 Street art by Portuguese artist Odeith is seen in Dresden, during an exhibition "Magic City - art of the streets" AFP/Getty Images

3/30 28 September 2016 Dancers attend a photocall for the new "THE ONE Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, Germany REUTERS

4/30 28 September 2016 With an array of thrift store china, humorous souvenirs and handmade tile adorning its walls and floors, the Mosaic Tile House in Venice stands as a monument to two decades of artistic collaboration between Cheri Pann and husband Gonzalo Duran REUTERS

5/30 27 September 2016 A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London REUTERS

6/30 27 September 2016 A technician wearing virtual reality glasses checks his installation in three British public telephone booths, set up outside the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, Netherlands. The installation allows visitors a 3-D look into the museum which has twenty-two paintings belonging to the British Royal Collection, on loan for an exhibit from 29 September 2016 till 8 January 2017 AP

7/30 26 September 2016 An Indian artist dressed as Hindu god Shiva performs on a chariot as he participates in a religious procession 'Ravan ki Barat' held to mark the forthcoming Dussehra festival in Allahabad AFP/Getty Images

8/30 26 September 2016 Jean-Michel Basquiat's 'Air Power', 1984, is displayed at the Bowie/Collector media preview at Sotheby's in New York AFP/Getty

9/30 25 September 2016 A woman looks at an untitled painting by Albert Oehlen during the opening of an exhibition of works by German artists Georg Baselitz and Albert Oehlen in Reutlingen, Germany. The exhibition runs at the Kunstverein (art society) Reutlingen until 15 January 2017 EPA

10/30 24 September 2016 Fan BingBing (C) attends the closing ceremony of the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal in San Sebastian, Spain Getty Images

11/30 23 September 2016 A view of the artwork 'You Are Metamorphosing' (1964) as part of the exhibition 'Retrospektive' of Japanese artist Tetsumi Kudo at Fridericianum in Kassel, Germany. The exhibition runs from 25 September 2016 to 1 January 2017 EPA

12/30 22 September 2016 Jo Applin from the Courtauld Institute of Art looks at Green Tilework in Live Flesh by Adriana Vareja, which features in a new exhibition, Flesh, at York Art Gallery. The new exhibition features works by Degas, Chardin, Francis Bacon and Sarah Lucas, showing how flesh has been portrayed by artists over the last 600 years PA

13/30 21 September 2016 Performers Sean Atkins and Sally Miller standing in for the characters played by Asa Butterfield and Ella Purnell during a photocall for Tim Burton's "Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children" at Potters Field Park in London Getty Images

14/30 20 September 2016 A detail from the blanket 'Alpine Cattle Drive' from 1926 by artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is displayed at the 'Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum for Contemporary Arts' in Berlin. The exhibition named 'Ernst Ludwig Kirchner - Hieroglyphen' showing the complete collection of Berlin's Nationalgallerie works of the German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and will run from 23 September 2016 until 26 February 2017 AP

15/30 20 September 2016 A man looks at portrait photos by US photographer Bruce Gilden in the exhibition 'Masters of Photography' at the photokina in Cologne, Germany. The trade fair on photography, photokina, schowcases some 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries and runs from 20 to 25 September. The event also features various photo exhibitions EPA

16/30 20 September 2016 A woman looks at 'Blue Poles', 1952 by Jackson Pollock during a photocall at the Royal Academy of Arts, London PA

17/30 19 September 2016 Art installation The Refusal of Time, a collaboration with Philip Miller, Catherine Meyburgh and Peter Galison, which features as part of the William Kentridge exhibition Thick Time, showing from 21 September to 15 January at the Whitechapel Gallery in London PA

18/30 18 September 2016 Artists creating one off designs at the Mm6 Maison Margiela presentation during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections 2017 in London Getty Images

19/30 18 September 2016 Bethenny Frankel attends the special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" to celebrate the 25th Anniversary Edition release on Blu-Ray and DVD in New York City Getty Images for Walt Disney Stu

20/30 17 September 2016 Visitors attend the 2016 Oktoberfest beer festival at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany Getty Images

21/30 16 September 2016 Visitors looks at British artist Damien Hirst work of art 'The Incomplete Truth', during the 13th Yalta Annual Meeting entitled 'The World, Europe and Ukraine: storms of changes', organised by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in partnership with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation at the Mystetsky Arsenal Art Center in Kiev AP

22/30 16 September 2016 Tracey Emin's "My Bed" is exhibited at the Tate Liverpool as part of the exhibition Tracey Emin And William Blake In Focus, which highlights surprising links between the two artists Getty Images

23/30 15 September 2016 Musician Dave Grohl (L) joins musician Tom Morello of Prophets of Rage onstage at the Forum in Inglewood, California Getty Images

24/30 14 September 2016 Model feebee poses as part of art installation "Narcissism : Dazzle room" made by artist Shigeki Matsuyama at rooms33 fashion and design exhibition in Tokyo. Matsuyama's installation features a strong contrast of black and white, which he learned from dazzle camouflage used mainly in World War I AP

25/30 13 September 2016 Visitors look at artworks by Chinese painter Cui Ruzhuo during the exhibition 'Glossiness of Uncarved Jade' held at the exhibition hall 'Manezh' in St. Petersburg, Russia. More than 200 paintings by the Chinese artist are presented until 25 September EPA

26/30 12 September 2016 A visitor looks at Raphael's painting 'Extase de Sainte Cecile', 1515, from the Uffizi Gallery in Florence during the opening of a Raphael exhibition at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia. The first Russian exhibition of the works of the Italian Renaissance artist Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino includes eight paintings and three drawings which come from Italy. Th exhibit opens to the public from 13 September to 11 December EPA

27/30 11 September 2016 Steve Cropper and Eddie Floyd perform during Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration - Rehearsals at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia Getty Images for Otis Redding 75

28/30 10 September 2016 Sakari Oramo conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Chorus and the BBC Singers at the Last Night of the Proms 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall in London PA

29/30 9 September 2016 A visitor walks past a piece entitled "Fruitcake" by Joana Vasconcelo, during the Beyond Limits selling exhibition at Chatsworth House near Bakewell REUTERS

30/30 8 September 2016 A sculpture of a crescent standing on the 2,140 meters high mountain 'Freiheit' (German for 'freedom'), in the Alpstein region of the Appenzell alps, eastern Switzerland. The sculpture is lighted during the nights by means of solar panels. The 38-year-old Swiss artist and atheist Christian Meier set the crescent on the peak to start a debate on the meaning of religious symbols - as summit crosses - on mountains. 'Because so many peaks have crosses on them, it struck me as a great idea to put up an equally absurd contrast'. 'Naturally I wanted to provoke in a fun way. But it goes beyond that. The actions of an artist should be food for thought, both visually and in content' EPA

The reality was less idyllic and Italy proved a punishing terrain. After the mud of Flanders the swamps north of Venice provided little respite and the mountains presented a harsh new challenge, with one Red Cross volunteer comparing the slopes to the “steepest faces of Arthur’s Seat”. Even so, in memory at least, the lure of the Mediterranean seems to have prevailed, with tales of the impoverished but welcoming Italians throwing figs and oranges to the troops as they passed through on trains. As the historian Mark Thompson writes in the exhibition catalogue: “Working-class men, experiencing the sensuous romance of the south for the first time, were as captivated as their carriage-borne predecessors had been on the Grand Tour.”

Of the three men featured in the exhibition, Brooks was probably the hardest to impress. A former soldier with a distinguished record in the Second Boer War and one of the first official war photographers, Brooks took a dim view of the ill-disciplined and demoralised Italian Army. It is testament either to the charms of the place, or perhaps just to the close-knit living conditions, that Brooks was tempted away from purely military subjects to capture the day-to-day interactions between soldiers and civilians, including a beautiful picture of British soldiers sitting down to eat with an Italian family. By all accounts, the British were slow to take to pasta and gnocchi, but adapted more readily to vino rosso.

Italian women were employed by the British Army Service Corps to an extent unprecedented in the Italian military, and photographs of women cooking and washing clothes give a sense of an unlikely, makeshift community. Pictures of women loading and unloading barrels are an astonishing testament to the importance of rum as a British Army staple, still more to the logistics of ministering to some 70,000 troops.

When Brooks left Italy to return to the Western Front in September 1918, he was replaced by Brunell, an unknown quantity whose poor health prompted him to volunteer as a photographer to avoid conscription. Brunell lacked Brooks’s military background and sensibilities, and his pictures of picturesque ruins, curious arrangements of objects and dignified portraits suggest a sensitive and romantic disposition. Italian peasant women with their olive complexions were clearly fascinating, perhaps a little awe-inspiring for a young soldier, and Brunell’s portrait of a young Italian woman employed by the British Army could pass for a Renaissance Madonna.

While it offered a degree of exoticism, Italy also offered a comforting reminder of how England might once have been, the women’s timeless clothing and the animals put to work on the land evoking a bucolic paradise that chimed with a nostalgic vision of home. Photographs of oxen and donkeys recall drawings made by Stanley Spencer in Macedonia, where he served with the Royal Army Medical Corps. For Spencer, nicknamed “Cookham” by his Slade School peers because of his peculiar attachment to his home village, his posting to Macedonia was, as for so many soldiers, his first experience of travelling abroad. For a devout Christian, the blazing sunshine, simple clothing and apparently primitive farming methods seemed to be straight out of the Bible, and he described in his notebook a “spiritual world”, with “oxen under yokes; men passing slowly on mules; distant, rugged mountains”.

While the most famous images of the First World War convey its horror, the impulse to find beauty was an instinctive, frank response to the novelty of lands and people encountered in a fluke of circumstance. Spencer, a man who would surely never have left Cookham were it not for the war, conceded: “I would not have missed seeing the things I have seen since I left England for anything”, and it is the sheer humanity of an inquisitive spirit undented by war that gives the pictures of Carline, Brooks and Brunell their appeal.

The ‘fighting painter’ Sydney Carline was never without a drawing board, even when flying the notoriously difficult Sopwith Camel (Imperial War Museum)

The British Army employed women in non-combat roles (Imperial War Museum)

Italian women were much admired by British soldiers, Brunell’s dignified portrait recalling a Renaissance Madonna (Imperial War Museum)

Carline found that watercolour sketches were impossible to make while flying his Sopwith Camel with his knees. He eventually concluded that a pencil or charcoal sketch made in the air should be worked up in watercolour within 30 minutes of landing (Imperial War Museum)

For a young British soldier, Italian women were fascinating and possibly rather terrifying (Imperial War Museum)

While the British were initially rather disparaging of the Italian Army, they soon came to recognise their bravery in what was a particularly harsh terrain. Resting in a rocky landscape, Carline's group of Alpini, an elite mountain corps, is imbued with timeless romance (Imperial War Museum)

A very different character to his predecessor, Brunell saw beauty in the many ruined buildings of the Italian campagna (Imperial War Museum)

The exhibition is open until 19 March 2017. Visit estorickcollection.com for more information