The 23rd Annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.on Sunday night, with pretty much every winner using their acceptance speech to voice their disgust with President Trump's travel ban.

Therefore, the list of winners, which sees Stranger Things and Hidden Figures pick up the major ensemble cast awards, is this year essentially a list of horrified world citizens rather than celebrated actors.

Here it is in full:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Hidden Figures - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Emma Stone - La La Land - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences - WINNER

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Fences, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight - WINNER

Dev Patel - Lion

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things - WINNER

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Claire Foy - The Crown - WINNER

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

John Lithgow - The Crown - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Veep

Orange Is the New Black - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep - WINNER

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

William H. Macy - Shameless - WINNER

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard - Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Audra McDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Kerry Washington - Confirmation

Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson - WINNER

The People v OJ Simpson: Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark and Sterling K Brown as Christopher Darden

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson

John Turturro - The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance - The People v. O.J. Simpson

Bryan Cranston - All the Way - WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Marvel's Daredevil

Marvel's Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Game of Thrones - WINNER