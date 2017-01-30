The 23rd Annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.on Sunday night, with pretty much every winner using their acceptance speech to voice their disgust with President Trump's travel ban.
Therefore, the list of winners, which sees Stranger Things and Hidden Figures pick up the major ensemble cast awards, is this year essentially a list of horrified world citizens rather than celebrated actors.
Here it is in full:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Hidden Figures - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Emma Stone - La La Land - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences - WINNER
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Fences, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight - WINNER
Dev Patel - Lion
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things - WINNER
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Claire Foy - The Crown - WINNER
Winona Ryder - Stranger Things
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
John Lithgow - The Crown - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Veep
Orange Is the New Black - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep - WINNER
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
William H. Macy - Shameless - WINNER
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard - Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Audra McDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Kerry Washington - Confirmation
Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson - WINNER
The People v OJ Simpson: Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark and Sterling K Brown as Christopher Darden
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson
John Turturro - The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance - The People v. O.J. Simpson
Bryan Cranston - All the Way - WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Marvel's Daredevil
Marvel's Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Game of Thrones - WINNER
- More about:
- SAG Awards
- Stranger Things
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Donald Trump