The Grim Reaper gives his scythe a weekend's sabbatical in this 2011 musical by Maury Yeston. It finds the ideal exponent in Thom Southerland who has a particular affinity for Yeston's work. He staged Grand Hotel at Southwark Playhouse and he kicked off his inaugural season as Artistic Director of Charing Cross Theatre with a revival of his acclaimed production of the composer's Titanic. He now makes a strong case for Death Take A Holiday, a strange and stirring chamber musical (here receiving its European premiere) without persuading you that this is a master work. There are problems in this show with the tone, which veers between the rapturous and the ridiculous (sometimes managing to be both at once) and these prove, in my view, insurmountable.

Alberto Casella's 1924 play, here adapted by Thomas Meehan and Peter Stone, is best known for another of its many spin-offs: the Brad Pitt vehicle Meet Joe Black, a protracted movie that made the discerning not inaptly lose the will to live. The original is set in Italy in the 1920s. The conceit is that Death finally encounters someone who makes him falter in his culling activities. Standing up during a dangerously fast car journey back from Venice, the lovely, newly engaged Grazia is a paradoxical vision of life-intoxicated recklessness. Unfamilarly smitten, Death decides to spare her and shut up shop for the weekend. Taking on the body of a handsome Russian Prince, who has just committed suicide, he appears at Grazia's imposing family home in order to check out the human values that make life precious and death accursed. He explains himself to her father, the Duke and swears him to secrecy on pain of – well, guess.

One of Yeston's greatest gifts as a composer is for the lush, yearning romanticism that here infuses the music so thrillingly sung by Chris Peluso (a gleaming, square-jawed heartthrob of a Death in his tuxedo) and Zoe Doano, in rich, glittering voice (if not offering quite as searching a portrayal) as Grazie. In numbers such as 'Alone Here With You' and 'More and More', the sheer outpouring of ardent, sumptuous sound by this pair and the wonderful emotional turmoil whipped up by Dean Austin and his 10-piece band are a marvel.

On the other hand, it's sometimes hard to keep a straight face, as when Death complains about his work-load in an agitated but jaunty-sounding fashion. 'Famines, earthquakes/How they cost me/War and illness/They exhaust me'. If there's a dark side to this Prince, there's a funny side to the situation of his weekend visit – which the musical acknowledges but in a nudging, clunky way. There's a butler Fidele (James Gant) who overhears Death's private conversation with the Duke and goes into a camp funk: 'Give a cheer, give a shriek/As I probably won't be here next week'. The Duke (Mark Inscoe) is uncomfortably torn as a character between signalling comic dread that disastrous offence will be given to Death and conveying the anguish of a father who lost his only son, Roberto, in the Great War and now stands to forfeit his daughter too. These two things are, of course, intimately connected – but the show doesn't have the knack using the poignant and the playful to offset each other expressively.

The allusions to Roberto pay real dramatic dividends. Death is shifty about whether he was a friend of the fallen young man – or only a passing acquaintance towards the end. And it reminds us of how lonely and alien this figure is who has not yet known grief. There are powerful songs by Roberto's aviator comrade Major Eric Fenton (excellent Samuel Thomas) who recognises that the expression in the Prince's eyes is the same as he saw in those of his dying friend and one by the boy's mother (Kathryn Akin). I would like to know how this sibling features in Grazia's inner world. As they progress towards the mutual recognition that life is precious because it is a finite resource and that that is the condition for the death-defying infinity of love, the main couple feel too emblematic to have much personality and wind up in repetitive situations. There's a surfeit of Gothic foggy haze but Morgan Large's atmospheric design sets the show in the crumby, ivy-sprouting wall of an Italian palazzo with flaps that can be pulled out to suggest colonnaded spaces.

Perhaps not a 'breathtaking new musical' in the show's ironically worded selling line, but an interesting and intrepid one, to be sure.