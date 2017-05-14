Damilola Taylor’s father makes Bafta plea to end London street killings

The father of schoolboy Damilola Taylor begged young people to stop the string of killings on the streets of London as he collected a Bafta for a drama about the death of his 10-year-old son.

Damilola, Our Loved Boy was awarded the prize for best single drama at the British Academy Television Awards where Richard Taylor made an emotional speech hours after an 18-year-old man died in Enfield, north London, after suffering stab wounds.

Scotland Yard said he was the 10th teenager to have been killed in the capital in 2017.

Mr Taylor was joined by Damilola's brother Tunde and the production team as he said: “I want to dedicate this to the memory of Damilola Taylor and Gloria, my late wife, and first and foremost send a strong appeal to young people on the street killing themselves.

”Parents are crying, others are crying, the surge of killing has gone up in the city of London, I beg you all to stop this unnecessary killing of innocent people.

“Young people, spread the message.”

His impassioned plea came shortly after the teenager was killed and two others injured in the latest in a surge of knife attacks in the capital.

The 18-year-old was found suffering with stab wounds after police were called to reports of a mass brawl in Hertford Road, Enfield, north London at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

In pictures: Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017







14 show all In pictures: Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017

























1/14 Joanna Lumley with the Fellowship award at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

2/14 David Haye presents the award for Best Sport for The Open in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

3/14 Wunmi Mosaku with the Supporting Actress award for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

4/14 Actor Adeel Akhtar poses with his Bafta for Best Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards 2017 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

5/14 Sarah Lancashire with the award for Best Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

6/14 Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

7/14 Tom Hollander winner of Best Supporting Actor award for the 'Night Manager' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

8/14 Presented by Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Winners of the Single documentary award, 'Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed' with the PANORAMA Production Team at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards Rex

9/14 Andy Worboys, Nicholas Bennett, Daniel Gordon, Andy Boag, Phil Scraton, Tim Atack and John Battsek, winners of the Single Documentary award for 'Hillsborough', pose in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images

10/14 Charlie Brooker with the award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

11/14 Victoria Derbyshire with her News Coverage award at theVirgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

12/14 TV presenters Ant and Dec pose with their Bafta for Best Live Event at the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

13/14 Comedian Michael McIntyre poses with his Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance at the British Academy Television Awards Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

14/14 Nicola Shindler, Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Lancashire and Con O'Neill - Best Drama - Happy Valley Rex

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were also found with knife injuries in nearby Palmers Lane.

All three victims were taken to hospital and the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at 11.41pm.

He is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.



Press Association