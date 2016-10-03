"If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever."

That's a quote from Nineteen Eighty-Four, the George Orwell novel set in a totalitarian dystopia ruled by symbolic figurehead Big Brother. It can also be applied to Black Mirror, the futuristic anthology series from the minds of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones that's returning later this month.

Across its previous two seasons (only seven episodes have aired since it began in 2011, including a Christmas special in 2014), the series has fast become a forewarning of how the advancement of technology (or more specifically, how we use it) will be our downfall. Five minutes into episode 3 of the new run of six episodes - which will arrive on Netflix on 21 October - and it becomes clear how the world has unsettlingly moved closer to the ones depicted in Black Mirror in five short years.

The series' unprecedented transition from Channel 4 to the streaming service has placed it on the global map in a positive way. Episode three, "Nosedive," stars Bryce Dallas Howard, is directed by Joe Wright (Atonement) and boasts a writing credit for Rashida Jones and Michael Schur - the co-creator of Emmy award-winning sitcom Parks and Recreation. It's each episode's standalone crop of talent that will keep Black Mirror fresh as Brooker drafts in such diverse names to help him out.

"Nosedive" is set in a world where an app permitting you to rate everything out of five is so essential to everyday living that people judge you socially by your ratings, low or high. Every act you commit will be judged by all you encounter, whether it's how you greet co-workers in a lift or order coffee in the morning.

It's an episode in no way emblematic of its title. In fact, despite bearing a striking similarity to an episode of Community (MeowMeowBeenz), "Nosedive" is a treat to unpack on a visual level. The episode is initially presented as serene, its suburbia shot blissfully by Wright's regular collaborator Seamus McGarvey; this is a world where the streets are clean, houses are tidy and the lawn is trimmed neatly. The pastel colour palette only adds to this sense - so much so that when things start to, ahem, nosedive, the feeling of dread is heightened. The music from Max Richter - composer of HBO series The Leftovers - helps with this, at times blending the diegetic sounds of the app to the non-diegetic score which evokes a struggle to determine reality and fiction.

"Nosedive" becomes a temporary puppeteer of your thoughts long after it's denouement. As the credits roll, this particular instalment may not leave you feeling as fraught as previous outings "The Entire History of You" or "White Bear," but one step outside your front door and its memory will be yanked to the fore. Whether it's through people Instagramming pictures of their food or hoping for more than 30 likes on their next Facebook status, "Nosedive" is more prescient than you first think.

Just wait for your next Uber driver to request a five-star rating.

Black Mirror season 3 will be released on 21 October