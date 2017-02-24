24: Legacy apologises for using footage of real terrorist attack

24: Legacy producers have apologised after footage of a real terrorist attack was included in the show's latest episode, '3:00PM - 4:00PM'.

A scene of an intelligence briefing detailing a fictional attack on Alexandria, Egypt, included actual footage from the Westgate shopping mall terror attacks in Nairobi, Kenya. On Saturday, 21 September 2013, masked gunmen from the al-Shabaab terror group launched an attack within the mall which resulted in at least 67 deaths, with more than 175 people reportedly wounded.

The footage, unsurprisingly, caused huge amounts of anger on social media; with its use to portray a fictional Egyptian attack deemed highly disrespectful to the families of those who died in the Nairobi attack.

Producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto have since apologised for use of the footage, and have pledged to remove the scenes from all future broadcasts of the episode (via Deadline).

"In Episode 4 of 24: Legacy, we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi," a statement from the pair reads. "It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show. We apologise for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry."

I'm imagining what would happen if someone used 9/11 footage for entertainment just like @FOXTV has with #WestGate attack #SomeoneTellFox — Gerald Cheruiyot (@Cheruiyot931) February 23, 2017

A Fox spokesman said, "I can confirm the footage was of the Nairobi attack and the producers very much regret using it to depict a fictional act of terror on the show."