If you are one of the many millions of people who have found themselves watching ITV2's Love Island when they should no better recently (guilty), you'll know that the conversations in it mostly revolve around sex, tanning and pull-ups.

The discourse got uncharacteristically political last night though, when show couple Jonny and Camilla stumbled into a conversation about feminism.

Jonny claimed that he's all for "equality" but that "real feminists" don't want that, they want thing to "slope towards them".

Camilla, a humanitarian worker (not should how many crises/disasters there are on Love Island) countered: “I don’t think it’s that, it’s that there’s been several generations that have been preferential towards men, and therefore to redress the balance there has to be in some way an active movement towards equality.”

They continued:

Jonny: "Do women not have equality?"

​Camilla: "Absolutely not."

J: "How so?"

C: "I mean, really?!"

J: "Yeah, in England, in the U.K."

camilla crying because she has kissed a guy who doesn't believe in feminism... never relate to someone on love island before — 🌹 (@kateaIiceh) June 14, 2017

C:“If you look at the number of females in high-powered jobs, top-tier jobs…”

J: "Our prime minister's a woman."

C: “Sure. But then how many other female MPs are there?”

J: “I’m not sure it’s a boy’s club. They just choose who is the most qualified for the job."

C: “Do you think that truly, we’ve achieved equality in the U.K? Do you believe that women have equal opportunities?”

Camilla was left in tears by the argument and the pair are likely to now split, as the show's curious rules force contestants to constantly be paired off with a person of their choosing.