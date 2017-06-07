Bodger and Badger creator and actor Andy Cunningham has died following a "lengthy illness", it has been reported.

Cunningham is said to have passed away on Tuesday 6 June in Brighton.

Cunningham played Simon Bodger in the classic children's TV show Bodger and Badger, which focused on his antics with his animal friend, often involving mashed potato.

He also appeared as Ephant Mon, Jabba the Hut's bodyguard, in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The news was first reported on stand-up comedy website Beyond The Joke.

Comedian Charmian Hughes paid tribute to Cunningham on Facebook, writing: "So sad to hear Andy Cunningham has died. I first met him doing his magic show when I was being a terrible clown at the same event and we were near neighbours in Islington. He was so sweet and kind and full of advice.

"I had quite a pash on him but my dog Arthur weed on him when he came to dinner, so put paid to that. I last saw him at the Brighton fringe about three years ago and he was very mischievous in my audience. Actually, he was my audience. RIP sweet man."

Comedian/actor Andre Vincent worked with him on Bodger and Badger and wrote: "He let me be his baddy in his TV show and I played Sidney Fudgepocket...I loved him and his crazy creations. Big love brother and I will truly miss you. X"