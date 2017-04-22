James Corden and Anne Hathaway performed a skit on The Late Late Show that many will argue has to be one of the best in the show's history: a complete romcom as a musical, in five minutes.

"10 songs, nine sets and one take", Corden announces, introducing the skit then, dashing from set to set, both showed off their decent singing chops, along with Corden's Broadway experience.

Ariana Grande’s 'Into You' segues straight into Sixpence None the Richer’s 'Kiss Me', '500 Miles' by The Proclaimers somehow works itself into Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together', and the comedic timing is spot on.

Each scene features classic tropes from the best of Hollywood romance: chance meeting, love at first sight, cuddling under an umbrella in the rain, hooking up in an elevator, dramatic breakup, heartbreak, kiss and makeup on an aeroplane (where else?).

Corden's stage experience really does come in handy with this type on skit - as Variety points out in a glowing review, those fast-paced costume and set changes could be straight out of Broadway.

In between the fun stuff, Hathaway seems to have been doing a fair amount of self-reflection in recent interviews.

Speaking on ABC News' 'Popcorn with Peter Travers' she admitted that she was worried that she may have "resisted" her director for One Day because she was a woman.

"I really regret not trusting her [Lone Scherfig] more easily," she said. "And I am, to this day, scared that the reason I didn’t trust her the way I trust some of the other directors I work with is because she’s a woman.”

"I’m so scared that I treated her with internalised misogyny. I’m scared that I didn’t give her everything that she needed or I was resisting her on some level. It’s something that I’ve thought a lot about in terms of when I get scripts to be directed by women."

Hathaway also stressed how important it was for people to discuss their own shortcomings, as a way to open up a much-needed dialogue on the subject of the treatment of women in film.

"It feels like a confession, but I think it’s something we should talk about," she said. "I had actively tried to work with female directors. And I still had this mindset buried in there somewhere."