Ant McPartlin has reportedly been offered a year sabbatical by ITV after entering rehab over the weekend.

The presenter — one half of the duo Ant & Dec — checked into the facility for “substance abuse, prescription drugs, and drinking”, telling The Sun: “The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.”

McPartlin explained how a knee injury two years ago led him to become addicted to prescription pain medication, while depression caused a turn to substance abuse.

While ITV bosses remain hopeful he will return for the next series of I’m A Celebrity, they are not pushing for the presenter to come back anytime soon.

“It is all still too early to say for sure what will happen, but all anyone wants is for Ant to get well again,” an insider told The Mail Online.

“He and Dec are the backbone of the ITV family and … Ant has the network’s complete and utter support.

“Formally, Ant has no work commitments until November and obviously the hope is that he will be completely better by then, and able to fulfil them. But ITV will not rush him in any way, and the feeling is he must take as long as he needs.

“If he wants a 12 month sabbatical, frankly he deserves it. The sense is though that both Ant and Dec love working, and Ant will want to get back down to work before the end of the year.”

Declan Donnelly — who recently thanked fans for their kind words regarding his presenting partner — may feature alone on I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking about entering Rehab, McPartlin also revealed he suffers from anxiety over fears he cannot conceive a child with wife Lisa.

“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time,” he continued,” he said.

“I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”