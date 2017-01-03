Finally, after months of secrecy, Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally debuted his catchphrase on The New Celebrity Apprentice: “You're terminated. Get to the chopper.”

The first part of the phrase, as many will know, references Arnie’s 1984 film The Terminator, while the second comes from the 1987 sci-fi action film Predator. Throughout the show, there were various references to his past Hollywood endeavours.

Speaking previously told The Hollywood Reporter about choosing the right catchphrase: "We narrowed it down to, like, eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don't know yet.”

The first episode of the eighth series aired on Monday, 2 January, with Tyra Banks guest starring as an advisor to the two competing teams. YouTube personality Carrie Keagan was the first to be “terminated” from the show, with a helicopter picking her up.

Schwarzenegger replaced Donald Trump as host of the NBC series, the latter now President-elect of the United States. The Terminator star currently has seven film projects on the go, including The Expendables 4, Why We're Killing Gunther, and The Legend of Conan.