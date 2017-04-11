The Crown leads this year’s BAFTA Television Awards, the royal Netflix drama up for five awards, including best drama, Jarred Harris for supporting actor, and lead actress for Claire Foy.
Leading the comedy side of things is Fleabag, the BBC show up for three awards, both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman competing for lead actress.
Despite winning multiple awards at the Golden Globes, The Night Manager was only nominated for one award: Tom Hollander in supporting actor.
Many have been left surprised that Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Coleman have not been nominated for their respected roles in the series.
The BBC shouldn’t be left too disappointed though; their adaptation of War & Peace scored a best drama nomination, while Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for leading actor for his role in The Hollow Crown and Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley.
The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017
The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017
-
1/27 Taboo
Creator: Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy
Cast: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly
Plot: Set in 1814, the drama follows James Delaney, an adventurer who uncovers a dark family conspiracy upon returning home from Africa with the aim of avenging his father's death.
Premiere date: 7 January, BBC One
FX/BBC
-
2/27 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Creator: Lemony Snicket, Mark Hudis
Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Malina Weissman
Plot: This adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows a trio of Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious and sinister Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune.
Premiere date: 13 January, Netflix
-
3/27 Homeland season 6
Creator: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa
Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F Murray Abraham, Elizabeth Marvel
Plot: Carrie and Saul are back, this time in New York, attempting to foil conspiracies in the run-up to the inauguration of president-elect Elizabeth Keane.
Premiere date: 23 January, Channel 4
-
4/27 Fortitude season 2
Creator: Simon Donald
Cast: Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra
Plot: The quiet, isolated community is rocked by a terrifying new threat as the Antarctica noir drama returns
Premiere date: 27 January, Sky Atlantic
-
5/27 Legion
Creator: Noah Hawley
Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza
Plot: This X-Men spinoff focuses on David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age.
Premiere date: 9 February, FOX
-
6/27 The Walking Dead season 7B/8
Creator: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman
Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James
Plot: Following on from the fateful events seen in the chaotic midseason finale, Rick begins to recruit an army in his war against Negan and the Saviours.
Premiere date: 13 February, FOX
-
7/27 24: Legacy
Creator: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Manny Coto, Evan Katz
Cast: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears
Plot: This spin-off replaces Jack Bauer with war hero Eric Carter who enlists the aid of CTU with preventing one of the largest terrorist attacks on US soil.
Premiere date: 15 February, FOX
-
8/27 Billions season 2
Creator: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin
Cast: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman
Plot: District Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr returns as he continues with his attempts to prove hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod is corrupt.
Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic
JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME
-
9/27 Girls season 6
Creator: Lena Dunham
Cast: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver
Plot: The final season of the drama will see Hannah and friends attempt to put things right with their troubled lives.
Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
10/27 Iron Fist
Creator: Scott Buck Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, Rosario Dawson Plot: Marvel's latest Netflix show following Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist.
Premiere date: 17 March, Netflix
-
11/27 Broadchurch season 3
Creator: Chris Chibnall Cast: Olivia Colman, David Tennant Plot: Not much is known about the ITV mystery drama's swansong save for the fact Detectives Miller and Hardy will reunite to work on a sexual assault case.
Premiere date: Spring 2017, ITV1
-
12/27 Game of Thrones season 7
Creator: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
Cast: Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke
Plot: With the HBO fantasy series gearing up to a close, this penultimate season will pick up where the last left off; with Cersei in power and the Mother of Dragons en route to Westeros.
Premiere date: June 2017, Sky Atlantic
-
13/27 Sherlock season 4
Creator: Steven Moffatt, Mark Gatiss
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Toby Jones, Sacha Dhawan
Plot: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are back for three more episodes of the Beeb's beloved series that'll replace Moriarty with a new villain played by Toby Jones.
Premiere date: 1 January, BBC One
-
14/27 I Love Dick
Creator: Jil Soloway
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne
Plot: The Transparent creator's new show centres on a married couple whose relationship is put to the test when they both fall for the same professor.
Premiere date: Summer 2017, Amazon Prime
-
15/27 Twin Peaks season 3
Creator: Mark Frost, David Lynch
Cast: Everyone
Plot: The majority of the original cast plus a host of new faces are returning for one of the most anticipated TV revivals of all time.
Premiere date: 2O17 TBC, Sky Atlantic
Sky Atlantic
-
16/27 Riviera
Creator: Neil Jordan
Cast: Julia Stiles, Monica Bellucci, Lena Olin, Iwan Rheon, Amr Waked
Plot: The widow of a billionaire is shocked to discover that the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC
-
17/27 Catastrophe season 3
Creator: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan
Cast: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Ashley Jensen, Carrie Fisher, Mark Bonnar
Plot: Sharon and Rob return as the two wayward souls thrown together after a brief affair. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear as Rob's mother in one of the actor's final screen roles.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4
-
18/27 Tin Star
Creator: Rowan Joffe
Cast: Christina Hendricks, Tim Roth
Plot: This ten-part thriller, set in the Canadian Rockies, sees an expat British police officer take a stand against an oil company fronted by the mysterious Mrs Bradshaw leading to unprecedented bloodshed.
-
19/27 Britannia
Creator: Jez Butterworth Cast: Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Stanley Weber
Plot: The first co-production between Sky and Amazon is ten-part Roman revenge drama set in 43AD.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
20/27 The Defenders
Creator: Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez
Cast: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Élodie Yung ,Sigourney Weaver
Plot: This mashup will see the lead characters of Netflix's four Marvel shows - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist - unite in a bid to overcome forces in New York City.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix
-
21/27 Stranger Things season 2
Creator: The Duffer Brothers
Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown
Plot: The fate of Eleven is resolved as we return to Hawkins fo0r mote otherworldly shenanigans that'll undoubtedly involve the Upside-Down.
Premiere date: Late 2017, Netflix
-
22/27 The Punisher
Creator: Steve Lightfoot
Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll
Plot: Daredevil character Frank Castle returns as the vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix
-
23/27 The Leftovers season 3
Creator: Damon Lindelof
Cast: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Liv Tyler, Regina King, Kevin Carroll
Plot: The sorely underrated drama, focusing on the aftermath of a world which saw 2% of the world's population disappear, returns for a final time with the action relocated to Australia. Can Kevin Garvey find enlightenment following the climactic events of season two?
Premiere date: April TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
24/27 American Gods
Creator: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green
Cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning
Plot: This long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel focuses on Shadow Moon, who accepts a job offer from a strager who turns out to be the Norse god Odin.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Amazon Prime
-
25/27 Fargo season 3
Creator: Noah Hawley
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy
Plot: The Coen Brothers spin-off returns, this time following brothers Emit and Ray Stussy who get caught up in a tangle of corruption and deceit.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4
-
26/27 Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9
Creator: Larry David
Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Mary Steenbergen
Plot: Earlier this year, Larry David announced the return of his acclaimed HBO comedy series to the relief of fans the world over. There's no current release date but rest assured knowing David is currently somewhere in the world getting himself into awkward trouble for your viewing pleasure.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic
Charles Fern
-
27/27 House of Cards season 5
Creator: Beau Willimon
Cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Joel Kinnaman, Molly Parker
Plot:<.b> There's no current airdate for Kevin and Claire Underwood's fifth outing but, going by the closing moments of season four (war's been waged and the First Lady has the upper hand over her husband), things will be more fraught than ever.
Premiere date: Spring TBC, Netflix
Other notable nominations include Robbie Coltrane — his fifth ever nomination — or Channel 4's National Treasure, and Strictly Come Dancing leading the entertainment programme section.
The Great British Bake Off’s Sue Perkins will host the awards, which will take place on 14 May. See the full list of nominees below.
DRAMA SERIES
THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
THE DURRELLS Production Team – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV
HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One
WAR & PEACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One
SCRIPTED COMEDY
CAMPING Julia Davis, Ted Dowd – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
FLEABAG Production Team – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
FLOWERS Will Sharpe, Naomi de Pear, Diederick Santer, Jane Featherstone – Kudos/Seeso/Channel 4
PEOPLE JUST DO NOTHING Production Team – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
LEADING ACTRESS
CLAIRE FOY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
JODIE COMER Thirteen – BBC Studios/BBC America/BBC Three
NIKKI AMUKA-BIRD NW – Mammoth Screen/BBC Two
SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One
LEADING ACTOR
ADEEL AKHTAR Murdered by My Father – BBC Studios/BBC Three
BABOU CEESAY Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses – Neal Street Productions/BBC Two Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two
ROBBIE COLTRANE National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
DIANE MORGAN Cunk on Shakespeare – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
LESLEY MANVILLE Mum – Big Talk Productions/BBC Two
OLIVIA COLMAN Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
DAVID MITCHELL Upstart Crow – BBC Studios/BBC Two
HARRY ENFIELD The Windsors – Noho Film and Television/Channel 4
STEVE COOGAN Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
NICOLA WALKER Last Tango in Halifax – Red Production Company/BBC One
SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One
VANESSA KIRBY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
WUNMI MOSAKU Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
DANIEL MAYS Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC Two
JARED HARRIS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
JOHN LITHGOW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
TOM HOLLANDER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One
INTERNATIONAL
THE NIGHT OF Production Team – HBO/Sky Atlantic
THE PEOPLE V OJ SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson – Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two
STRANGER THINGS Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen – 21 Laps Entertainment/Netflix
TRANSPARENT Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu, Bridget Bedard – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Instant Video
COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
CHARLIE BROOKER’S 2016 WIPE Production Team – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
CUNK ON SHAKESPEARE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Sam Ward, Lorry Powles – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire – Avalon/Dave
CURRENT AFFAIRS
INSIDE OBAMA’S WHITE HOUSE Norma Percy, Brian Lapping, Paul Mitchell, Sarah Wallis – Brook Lapping/BBC Two
TEENAGE PRISON ABUSE EXPOSED (PANORAMA) Production Team – BBC Productions/BBC One
THREE DAYS OF TERROR: THE CHARLIE HEBDO ATTACKS (THIS WORLD) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Luc Hermann – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two
UNARMED BLACK MALE (THIS WORLD) James Jones, Sarah Foudy, Sarah Waldron, Sam Bagnall – BBC Current Affairs/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One
MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear/BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Richard Holloway, Amelia Brown – Thames/ITV
MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Chris Howe – Hungry McBear/BBC One
STRICTLY COME DANCING Louise Rainbow, Nikki Parsons, Robin Lee-Perrella, Jason Gilkison – BBC Studios/BBC One
FACTUAL SERIES
24 HOURS IN POLICE CUSTODY Production Team – The Garden Productions Ltd/Channel 4
EXODUS: OUR JOURNEY TO EUROPE Production Team – KEO Films/BBC Two
KIDS ON THE EDGE Production Team – Century Films/Channel 4
THE PROSECUTORS: REAL CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Production Team – Gold Star Productions/BBC Four
FEATURES
THE DOCTOR WHO GAVE UP DRUGS Production Team – Raw TV/BBC One
THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One
TRAVEL MAN: 48 HOURS IN… Chris Richards, Nicola Silk, Leo McCrea, Richard Ayoade – North One Television/Channel 4
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Production Team – Wall to Wall Media/BBC One
LIVE EVENT
THE CENTENARY OF THE BATTLE OF THE SOMME: THIEPVAL Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
SHAKESPEARE LIVE! FROM THE RSC Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two
STAND UP TO CANCER Production Team – Princess Productions/Channel 4
THE QUEEN’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Production Team – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV
MINI-SERIES
THE HOLLOW CROWN: THE WARS OF THE ROSES Dominic Cooke, Rupert Ryle-Hodges, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two
NATIONAL TREASURE George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman – The Forge/Channel 4
THE SECRET Mark Redhead, Nick Murphy, Jonathan Curling, Stuart Urban – Hat Trick Productions/ITV
THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Production Team – Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions Limited/BBC One
NEWS COVERAGE
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BREXIT – DAY ONE Production Team – ITN/Channel 4
BBC NORTH WEST TONIGHT: HILLSBOROUGH INQUESTS Production Team – BBC North West/BBC One
SKY NEWS TONIGHT – ALEPPO: DEATH OF A CITY Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton – BBC News/BBC Two
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
FIRST DATES Production Team – Twenty Twenty/Channel 4
MUSLIMS LIKE US Production Team – Love Productions/BBC Two
THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL Production Team – Twofour /BBC Two
THE SECRET LIFE OF 5 YEAR OLDS Production Team – RDF Television/Channel 4
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Production Team – True Vision Aire/BBC One
HILLSBOROUGH Production Team – Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two
HOW TO DIE: SIMON’S CHOICE Production Team – Minnow Films/The Open University/BBC Two
HYPERNORMALISATION Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Victoria Jaye – BBC iPlayer/BBC iPlayer
SINGLE DRAMA
ABERFAN: THE GREEN HOLLOW Pip Broughton, Bethan Jones, Jenna Robbins, Owen Sheers – BBC Studios/BBC Cymru Wales/Vox Pictures/ BBC One Wales
DAMILOLA, OUR LOVED BOY Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr – Minnow Films/BBC One
MURDERED BY MY FATHER Bruce Goodison, Toby Welch, Vinay Patel, Aysha Rafaele – BBC Studios/BBC Three
NW Production Team – Mammoth Screen /BBC Two
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant – Lime Pictures/Channel 4
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
ALAN BENNETT’S DIARIES Adam Low, Martin Rosenbaum, David Sabel – Lone Star Productions/BBC Two
ATTENBOROUGH’S LIFE THAT GLOWS Martin Dohrn, Joe Loncraine, Paul Reddish, Fraser Purdie – Terra Mater Factual Studios/Ammonite Films/CuriosityStream/BBC Two
GRAYSON PERRY: ALL MAN Grayson Perry, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Arthur Cary – Swan Films/Channel 4
PLANET EARTH II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One
SPORT
THE OPEN Production Team – Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1
RIO 2016 OLYMPICS Ron Chakraborty, Jonathan Bramley, Richard Morgan – BBC Sport/BBC One
RIO 2016 PARALYMPICS Production Team – Sunset+Vine/Channel 4
SIX NATIONS – ENGLAND V WALES Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth – ITV Sport/ITV
VIRGIN TV'S MUST SEE MOMENT
GAME OF THRONES: Battle of the Bastards
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
LINE OF DUTY: Urgent Exit Required
PLANET EARTH II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
STRICTLY COME DANCING: Ed Balls' Gangnam Style
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?: Danny Dyer's Origins
- More about:
- The Crown
- The Night Manager
- BAFTAs 2017