The Crown leads this year’s BAFTA Television Awards, the royal Netflix drama up for five awards, including best drama, Jarred Harris for supporting actor, and lead actress for Claire Foy.

Leading the comedy side of things is Fleabag, the BBC show up for three awards, both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman competing for lead actress.

Despite winning multiple awards at the Golden Globes, The Night Manager was only nominated for one award: Tom Hollander in supporting actor.

Many have been left surprised that Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Coleman have not been nominated for their respected roles in the series.

The BBC shouldn’t be left too disappointed though; their adaptation of War & Peace scored a best drama nomination, while Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for leading actor for his role in The Hollow Crown and Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley.

Other notable nominations include Robbie Coltrane — his fifth ever nomination — or Channel 4's National Treasure, and Strictly Come Dancing leading the entertainment programme section.

The Great British Bake Off’s Sue Perkins will host the awards, which will take place on 14 May. See the full list of nominees below.

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

THE DURRELLS Production Team – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV

HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One

WAR & PEACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CAMPING Julia Davis, Ted Dowd – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

FLEABAG Production Team – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

FLOWERS Will Sharpe, Naomi de Pear, Diederick Santer, Jane Featherstone – Kudos/Seeso/Channel 4

PEOPLE JUST DO NOTHING Production Team – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

Fleabag

LEADING ACTRESS

CLAIRE FOY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JODIE COMER Thirteen – BBC Studios/BBC America/BBC Three

NIKKI AMUKA-BIRD NW – Mammoth Screen/BBC Two

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One

LEADING ACTOR

ADEEL AKHTAR Murdered by My Father – BBC Studios/BBC Three

BABOU CEESAY Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses – Neal Street Productions/BBC Two Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

ROBBIE COLTRANE National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

DIANE MORGAN Cunk on Shakespeare – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

LESLEY MANVILLE Mum – Big Talk Productions/BBC Two

OLIVIA COLMAN Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

DAVID MITCHELL Upstart Crow – BBC Studios/BBC Two

HARRY ENFIELD The Windsors – Noho Film and Television/Channel 4

STEVE COOGAN Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NICOLA WALKER Last Tango in Halifax – Red Production Company/BBC One

SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One

VANESSA KIRBY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

WUNMI MOSAKU Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

DANIEL MAYS Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC Two

JARED HARRIS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JOHN LITHGOW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

TOM HOLLANDER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

From left: Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston , Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Colman and Tom Hollander (Mitch Jenkins/BBC)

INTERNATIONAL

THE NIGHT OF Production Team – HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE PEOPLE V OJ SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson – Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two

STRANGER THINGS Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen – 21 Laps Entertainment/Netflix

TRANSPARENT Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu, Bridget Bedard – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Instant Video

COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CHARLIE BROOKER’S 2016 WIPE Production Team – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

CUNK ON SHAKESPEARE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Sam Ward, Lorry Powles – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire – Avalon/Dave

CURRENT AFFAIRS

INSIDE OBAMA’S WHITE HOUSE Norma Percy, Brian Lapping, Paul Mitchell, Sarah Wallis – Brook Lapping/BBC Two

TEENAGE PRISON ABUSE EXPOSED (PANORAMA) Production Team – BBC Productions/BBC One

THREE DAYS OF TERROR: THE CHARLIE HEBDO ATTACKS (THIS WORLD) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Luc Hermann – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

UNARMED BLACK MALE (THIS WORLD) James Jones, Sarah Foudy, Sarah Waldron, Sam Bagnall – BBC Current Affairs/BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One

MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Richard Holloway, Amelia Brown – Thames/ITV

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Chris Howe – Hungry McBear/BBC One

STRICTLY COME DANCING Louise Rainbow, Nikki Parsons, Robin Lee-Perrella, Jason Gilkison – BBC Studios/BBC One

FACTUAL SERIES

24 HOURS IN POLICE CUSTODY Production Team – The Garden Productions Ltd/Channel 4

EXODUS: OUR JOURNEY TO EUROPE Production Team – KEO Films/BBC Two

KIDS ON THE EDGE Production Team – Century Films/Channel 4

THE PROSECUTORS: REAL CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Production Team – Gold Star Productions/BBC Four

FEATURES

THE DOCTOR WHO GAVE UP DRUGS Production Team – Raw TV/BBC One

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One

TRAVEL MAN: 48 HOURS IN… Chris Richards, Nicola Silk, Leo McCrea, Richard Ayoade – North One Television/Channel 4

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Production Team – Wall to Wall Media/BBC One

LIVE EVENT

THE CENTENARY OF THE BATTLE OF THE SOMME: THIEPVAL Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

SHAKESPEARE LIVE! FROM THE RSC Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two

STAND UP TO CANCER Production Team – Princess Productions/Channel 4

THE QUEEN’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Production Team – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV

MINI-SERIES

THE HOLLOW CROWN: THE WARS OF THE ROSES Dominic Cooke, Rupert Ryle-Hodges, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

NATIONAL TREASURE George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman – The Forge/Channel 4

THE SECRET Mark Redhead, Nick Murphy, Jonathan Curling, Stuart Urban – Hat Trick Productions/ITV

THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Production Team – Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions Limited/BBC One

NEWS COVERAGE

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BREXIT – DAY ONE Production Team – ITN/Channel 4

BBC NORTH WEST TONIGHT: HILLSBOROUGH INQUESTS Production Team – BBC North West/BBC One

SKY NEWS TONIGHT – ALEPPO: DEATH OF A CITY Production Team – Sky News/Sky News

VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton – BBC News/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

FIRST DATES Production Team – Twenty Twenty/Channel 4

MUSLIMS LIKE US Production Team – Love Productions/BBC Two

THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL Production Team – Twofour /BBC Two

THE SECRET LIFE OF 5 YEAR OLDS Production Team – RDF Television/Channel 4

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Production Team – True Vision Aire/BBC One

HILLSBOROUGH Production Team – Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two

HOW TO DIE: SIMON’S CHOICE Production Team – Minnow Films/The Open University/BBC Two

HYPERNORMALISATION Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Victoria Jaye – BBC iPlayer/BBC iPlayer

SINGLE DRAMA

ABERFAN: THE GREEN HOLLOW Pip Broughton, Bethan Jones, Jenna Robbins, Owen Sheers – BBC Studios/BBC Cymru Wales/Vox Pictures/ BBC One Wales

DAMILOLA, OUR LOVED BOY Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr – Minnow Films/BBC One

MURDERED BY MY FATHER Bruce Goodison, Toby Welch, Vinay Patel, Aysha Rafaele – BBC Studios/BBC Three

NW Production Team – Mammoth Screen /BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant – Lime Pictures/Channel 4

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

ALAN BENNETT’S DIARIES Adam Low, Martin Rosenbaum, David Sabel – Lone Star Productions/BBC Two

ATTENBOROUGH’S LIFE THAT GLOWS Martin Dohrn, Joe Loncraine, Paul Reddish, Fraser Purdie – Terra Mater Factual Studios/Ammonite Films/CuriosityStream/BBC Two

GRAYSON PERRY: ALL MAN Grayson Perry, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Arthur Cary – Swan Films/Channel 4

PLANET EARTH II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

SPORT

THE OPEN Production Team – Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1

RIO 2016 OLYMPICS Ron Chakraborty, Jonathan Bramley, Richard Morgan – BBC Sport/BBC One

RIO 2016 PARALYMPICS Production Team – Sunset+Vine/Channel 4

SIX NATIONS – ENGLAND V WALES Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth – ITV Sport/ITV

VIRGIN TV'S MUST SEE MOMENT

GAME OF THRONES: Battle of the Bastards

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

LINE OF DUTY: Urgent Exit Required

PLANET EARTH II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

STRICTLY COME DANCING: Ed Balls' Gangnam Style

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?: Danny Dyer's Origins