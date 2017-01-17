BBC to hold season of films on mental health

The BBC is to host a season of films around mental health this spring across TV, radio and online.

Programming will include a BBC One documentary on stress and a two-parter on runners affected by mental health issues preparing for the London Marathon, a Horizon BBC Two special about schizophrenia and advancements in the treatment of psychoses and a documentary from mental health campaign Jack Rooke for BBC Three.

“One in four of us experience mental health problems in any given year and yet people with mental health issues still feel isolated and unable to talk about them,” commented Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, TV Channels and iPlayer.

“I hope this season of thought provoking programmes across the BBC will contribute to an important national conversation, challenge discrimination and tackle the stigma that continues to surround mental health.”

Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual, added: “More than ever, people are realising the importance of looking after their mental as well as their physical health and this season of programmes explores what we can all do to look after ourselves and support others.”

Meanwhile, Radio 1 is running a year-long campaign in 2017 focused on mental health.

Full details on the shows direct from the BBC are below:

MIND OVER MARATHON (working title)

Mind over Marathon (w/t) will be broadcast on BBC One the week before and after the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.

A group of 10 unlikely runners, living with or affected by mental health issues, will train for the ultimate test of mind over matter, to compete in one of the world's most famous endurance races: the London Marathon, in a new two part formatted documentary series. Running for Heads Together, a campaign led by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the two films will follow their preparations in their day to day lives.

Presenter Nick Knowles will set out to find the 10 inspiring marathon runners - a cast of contributors with a range of different mental health issues who will help him challenge misconceptions about mental health problems.

Mental and physical health is closely linked, and taking up sport or exercise can benefit our psychological wellbeing. The series will follow the group through the enormous challenge of getting physically and mentally ready for the race.

The group will be put through their paces at regular boot camp sessions, to give them targeted training through a variety of mentors and experiences, as well as an opportunity to increase peer to peer support.

Mind Over Marathon (w/t), a 2x60’, was commissioned by Donna Clark, Head of Commissioning, Factual Features and Formats, and will be made by BBC Studios. The Executive Producer is Robi Dutta and the Series Director is Peter Coventry.

THE TRUTH ABOUT STRESS

Stress is described by the World Health Organisation as the 'health epidemic of the 21st century' and experts believe it can contribute to serious life threatening diseases such as diabetes, dementia and some types of cancer. In these super busy modern times millions of people describe themselves as stressed and many seem to wear it as a badge of honour. But what about if we took a different approach to stress? What if by truly understanding the meaning and power of stress we could actually use it to our advantage?

In The Truth About Stress, Fiona Phillips, no stranger to stress herself, and three stressed out volunteers, embark on a unique experiment. Using cutting edge chest mounted body monitoring equipment, this film puts stress to the test in order to examine it and understand it as never before. On this surprising and empowering scientific stress journey, Fiona will discover how best to control stress levels, how stress can actually help people perform better and will reveal how stress can actually help you lose weight.

The Truth About Stress, a 1x60 for BBC One, is made by Blink Films and is Executive Produced by Miranda Peters and Justine Kershaw. The Commissioning Editor is Diene Petterle.

HORIZON: SCHIZOPHRENIA: MY VOICES AND ME (working title)

For hundreds of years, psychiatry has treated voices and hallucinations as an enemy – seeing them as something to be quashed and repressed. But new scientific insights into how the brain works are leading to a radical rethink on how psychosis should be treated.

Horizon joins three people with Schizophrenia as they seek to understand exactly what is happening when they experience hallucinations, voices and paranoia. They will explore the impact of social, genetic and environmental influences on their condition and discover how new ways of understanding the workings of the brain are helping people to overcome this most notorious mental illness.

Above all they try to uncover why it happened to them – and if it could happen to you.

Horizon: Schizophrenia: My Voices and Me (w/t), a 1x60 for BBC Two, is made by BBC Studios. The Series Editor of Horizon is Steve Crabtree, and the Series Producer is Rob Liddell.

HOW TO BE MALE AND HAPPY (working title)

How to be Male and Happy (w/t) is a three part short-form documentary series, presented by 23 year old comedian Jack Rooke who found success through his cathartic, award winning stand up show 'Good Grief’, which draws upon his experiences of losing his dad to cancer at the age of 15. Some years after, life dealt another devastating blow and his best friend Olly took his own life after battling depression.

The series is Jack’s one man mission to explore male identity, mental health and body image as he hangs out with men of different ages who have found their own ways of managing what life has thrown at them.

Jack’s playful knack for addressing sensitive subjects is deployed on friends, family and young men – all of whom have a compelling story to tell. From immersing himself in cold-water swimming to facing his inner demons as he bares all in a life drawing class and dancing outside Pentonville Prison dressed up as his drag alter ego Amber Dextrous. All this in a bid to prove he can be anyone, anywhere and of course, all in the pursuit of happiness.

How to be Male and Happy (w/t), a three part short documentary made by BBC Three and is Executive Produced by Matt Ralph and Nasfim Haque. It was commissioned by Damian Kavanagh, Controller, BBC Three.