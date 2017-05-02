*This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 3 episode 4, 'Sabrohito'*

If there are two things Better Call Saul loves, it's tiny, blink-and-you-miss-it details, and bringing back characters from Breaking Bad in subtle ways.

This tends to lead to the fan pursuit of numerous red herrings, but this latest might just be a real a one, a bonafide, 200-pound beauty, yee-haw!, as the character it concerns would say.

The opening of S03E03, 'Sabrohito', picks up where the last episode left off - one of Hector's distribution trucks getting pounced on by the DEA as Mike, who engineered the bust, watches from a nearby parking lot.

Who works for the DEA? None other than ASAC Hank Schrader.

At around 8:10 in the episode, if you're watching on Netflix, an agent is heard saying something along the lines of "Did he get out the truck yet?", and that agent sounds a hell of a lot like Hank.

First off, it would make total sense for Hank to be present at the bust, and we have no reason to believe he wasn't working at the agency at the time Better Call Saul is set.

Second, it would have been very easy for actor Dean Norris to make the cameo, as his line would have been ADR added remotely in post.

Unlike Gus Fring's dramatic windshield post-it note return, this return wouldn't add anything to the plot, but does it sound like the kind of thing creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould would do just for fun and to be authentic with their universe? Absolutely.