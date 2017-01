A mysterious new video has been released starring Breaking Bad character Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in what can only be a tie-in teaser for the upcoming series of prequel Better Call Saul.

The 30-second clip is an advert for Fring's chicken joint Los Pollos Hermanos

The character's presence was teased in the season two finale when Mike (Jonathan Banks) discovered a note written by the meth baron on the windshield of his car.

More to follow