It was never really in doubt, but Better Call Saul has been officially renewed for a fourth season by AMC, with Jimmy McGill's descent into Saul Goodman set to continue in 2018.

Given how season 3 ended, it is almost certain that Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) will return alongside Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill) to continue their stories, though it remains to be seen whether Michael McKean (Chuck McGill) will, given the fiery closing scene in the finale.

"Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, 'S'all good, man'" said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

"Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with 'Better Call Saul.' Bring on season four!"

Season 3 of the show was the third-highest-rated drama on cable among adults 25-54 and critically acclaimed (though this critic respectfully disagrees).

If it makes it to a fifth season, the show will be as long as its forebear, Breaking Bad.