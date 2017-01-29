Bill Maher may be an outspoken Donald Trump detractor, but that doesn’t mean he won’t speak out against others who oppose the President.

During Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, the political commentator spoke at length about how liberal culture’s preoccupation with language helped put Trump in the White House.

“Democrats have gone from the party that protects people to the party that protects feelings. From, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you,’ to, ‘You owe me an apology,'” Maher told the audience.

The host explains how, while Republicans have won the majority of elections in the US, liberals spent their time harassing actor Steve Martin about his tribute to Carrie Fisher.

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” Martin wrote in the now-deleted message.

“How could you Steve? We thought we knew you, but this? You noted her appearance first, and then that she was witty and bright. You’re a monster,” Maher said.

“Liberals do this all the time: they get offended for people who themselves would not be offended. You know that whole controversy about the name Washington Redskins? They did a survey: nine out of 10 actual Indians don’t give a s**t.”

He then brought Hilary Duff, Chris Hemsworth and Justin Timberlake as examples of ‘cultural appropriation’.

“What matters is that while you self-involved fools were policing language at the Kids’ Choice Awards, a madman talked his way into the White House,” Maher concludes. Watch the monologue below.

Meanwhile, Trump has caused controversy with his recent ban on Muslims from seven selected countries entering the country. It is believed an Iranian director will not be able to attend this year’s Oscars ceremony despite being nominated for an award.