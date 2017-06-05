Ever since Breaking Bad finished, people have been wondering when (if ever) Walter White and Jesse Pinkman would return. Many hope the iconic duo will appear in Better Call Saul — Netflix’s spin-off — but after three seasons they still haven’t appeared.

However, their story could continue in another format: virtual reality. According to Variety, show creator Vince Gilligan is working with Sony to create a Breaking Bad VR experience.

Details remain scarce — what exactly the project will be, whether Bryan Cranston will return, and when we can expect the experience are unknown. The publication’s report merely says Gilligan is keen to explore how VR can be used to tell a story.

“We set up a day at our campus where we brought seven of the best show runners [Sony Pictures Television] work with, like David Shore of The Blacklist and Ron Moore, who did Battlestar Galactica, Vince and some other folks,” Sony’s global chief executive Andrew House told Variety.

“And they just played around with VR. Several of them were intrigued, but Vince was the one who said, ‘I really want to do something with this. I want to experiment with this.’”

They note how the non-game experience will also be computer generated due to the primitive nature of 360 video cameras.

House added: “I think [this] could be another interesting way to see how VR can drive towards the mainstream.”

Last year, Sony entered the VR market with the Playstation VR headset, itself designed for the Playstation 4. Whether the project would be released on the format remains unknown.