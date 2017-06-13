Broad City season 4 to bleep 'Donald Trump' out like a swear word

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer approached writing Broad City season 4 from the standpoint: "'Here we go! Hillary for president!"

Clinton was the show's icon and even guest-starred in a Hillary-centric episode, but then "this game-show host became president of our country," Glazer remembers, "we rewrote a lot."

Tackling the new administration head-on instead of avoiding it, the episodes were given a Trump spin, with one of them set to see "Ilana's 'powers' decreasing during the current administration because it's just so hard to [orgasm] when you know so many people are in such danger. So Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it's wild."

Politics is clearly at the centre of season 4, the trailer for which sees Abbi and Ilana at a march wearing pussy hats, but they came up with a humorous way to avoid giving Trump too much airtime.

"We bleep his name the whole season," Glazer added to USA Today.

Broad City season 4 returns on 23 August.

